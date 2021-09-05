Check out these homes for sale in Tonopah now

(Tonopah, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tonopah than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

36225 W Globe Avenue, Tonopah, 85354 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,883 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW HOME To be finished by end of September 2021. 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage. 1883 Square foot House on 1.553 Acres. Kitchen has WHITE SHAKER style cabinets and an Island all covered with QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. Stove/Oven, Microwave dishwasher, Refrigerator are all STAINLESS STEEL. LARGE MASTER Bedroom is 18x15 with a SUPERSIZED 17 foot long WALK IN CLOSET . Master Bathroom has SEPARATE SHOWER & CAST IRON BATHTUB. Two additional OVERSIZED BEDROOMS 12x12. **Large walk-in utility pantry in Laundry Room**.NEW WELL for water. The SPLIT FLOOR PLAN flows with ALL TILE floors. Ready for you to sit on the back 30 foot long COVERED PATIO and take in the SOUTHERN SKY. ***Three more houses will be available on adjacent lots. Plans approved. You can pick some finishes?

For open house information, contact Christopher F Paul, Realty ONE Group at 888-461-0101

512 S 331St Ave --, Tonopah, 85354 2 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This Ranchette in Tonopah, Arizona provides everything you need for rural living. Nearly five Acres totally fenced with a Pit-Set doublewide home for a family or couple interested in beautiful views and wide open spaces. Plenty of room for planting and livestock. Perfect for Horses. A large steel building great for a workshop or inside growing. Just 3 miles from I 10 and 12 minutes to shopping in Buckeye and Verrado.

For open house information, contact Sandra Reagan, Midland Real Estate Alliance at 480-325-1411

3634 N 423Rd Avenue, Tonopah, 85354 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 2002

WELCOME HOME-NO HOA'S AND AWAY FROM THAT CITY LIFE. GREAT LOCATION IN TONOPAH NEAR HICKMANS AND CLOSE PROXIMITY TO HIGHWAY 10. THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM/2 BATH IS ON OVER AN ACRE LOT. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH A GREAT ROOM. KITCHEN HAS A WALK IN PANTRY AND AN EAT IN KITCHEN. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH DOOR OUTSIDE. SLIDING GLASS DOORS TO THE BACKYARD WITH A SHED ON PROPERTY. HAS MOUNTAIN VIEWS IN ALL DIRECTIONS.

For open house information, contact Angela Winter, Century 21 Arizona Foothills at 623-322-3311

5920 S 331St Avenue, Tonopah, 85354 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,667 Square Feet | Built in 2006

What a rare opportunity to own this wonderful property resting on over 1-acre/corner lot! This beauty offers 3 beds, 2 baths, good-sized den, and a 3 car tandem garage. Discover the desirable great room paired with vaulted ceilings, designer paint, tile flooring, recessed lighting, and tons of natural light. The kitchen provides essential appliances, granite counters, ample cabinetry, & breakfast bar. Spacious main bedroom w/carpet flooring includes an ensuite with a separate tub, dual sinks, & walk-in closet. HUGE backyard has a covered patio to sit back & relax, terraced planter area great for a home garden, and vast landscaping potential to get creative. Rural living at its best w/beautiful mountain views to the south & east! Easy access to I-10, the 85, & the City of Buckeye. Must see!

For open house information, contact Theresa C De Anda, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600