Check out these homes on the Rockport market now

69 Atlantic Road, Gloucester, 01930 7 Beds 7 Baths | $1,799,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,352 Square Feet | Built in 1902

With its elegant, turn-of-the-century roots and Old World-quality construction, this beautifully updated grand Victorian two-family property oozes character and offers every amenity and endless versatility in a prime oceanfront location in the heart of the Back Shore. Moments from all the reasons to live on the North Shore's most compelling coastline'iconic Good Harbor Beach, Bass Rocks Golf & Tennis Club, Bass Rocks Swim Club, colorful Rocky Neck, Eastern Point Yacht Club, historic Gloucester with its storied seaport and burgeoning cultural and dining scene'the home offers 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms, and an open floor plan that flows like the sea breeze, making the most of the home's spectacular setting and offering sweeping ocean views from most rooms. A sprawling veranda that wraps around the front of the home is an irresistible invitation to sit and soak in the views and sea air, or the perfect stage for entertaining or family gatherings

382 Linebrook Road, Ipswich, 01938 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,421 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Meticulous/spacious 4+ BR, 3.5 BA RANCH on tranquil 1+ acre lot overlooking beautiful natural setting. Lovely entry hall. Kitchen w/skylight. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, Two (2) Master Suites on main level; plenty of closets; updated baths w/glass shower stall. Spacious livingroom w/hardwood floor, fireplace & bay window. Kitchen has skylight, cupboards and counterspace. Ceiling fans/energy-saving windows; 3 sets of sliders to deck from family/dining rooms and Master Suite overlooking deck/yard. Self-contained office w/half bath//skylight/custom office cabinets & desktop. LL finished w/custom bookcases, closets, f/p, current use--two offices/library. Hot tub/blinds stay. LL storage area/w/d. Inactive security system/progressive thermostats/cable/turnkey condition! Interior access to 2-car garage w/doorway. Convenient to major routes; resident Crane Beach sticker still only $20/yr. BR Wall AC + mini split. Come see for yourself. Sellers are offering 1 yr AHS warranty to Buyers.

5 Pirates Lane Unit 11, Gloucester, 01930 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,049,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,436 Square Feet | Built in 1890

One of the most expansive views of Gloucester Harbor! This fully furnished waterfront penthouse condo is a showstopper and must see! The floor plan is open concept with a granite & stainless Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths. Hardwood floors & recessed lighting throughout, with vaulted ceilings, bay windows & 2 large sliding glass doors to the private, newly expanded, composite deck. Washer/Dryer in unit, extra storage in Basement. Plenty of common parking. Located in East Gloucester, Pirates Lane Condo Complex is steeped in charm, overlooks Smith's Cove and the working harbor and has been a safe haven for artists, boaters, and full-time residents for years. Common fenced in back yard with shared gas grill and fire pit. Walk to Historic Rocky Neck, art galleries, marinas, Niles beach, Gloucester Stage Company and fantastic restaurants. Good Harbor beach and Bass Rocks Gold Club are just minutes away. The sunsets over Gloucester Harbor are captivating!

8 Turtleback Road, Essex, 01929 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,155 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This bow-roof colonial is set on 2+ tranquil acres & offers beautiful architectural details including wide pine flooring, wainscoting & custom cabinetry. Large LR w/Rumford fireplace, designed to reflect more heat & picture window. Bright & sunny Kitchen w/tile flooring, eat-in island, & pantry or home work station. The 2nd fl was dormered & fully renovated in 2007. Master suite has private balcony, large dressing area, luxurious bath w/soaking tub, steam shower & radiant heat. Two other bedrooms share a joining balcony & well appointed bath with radiant heat. The laundry area is perfectly placed on the 2nd floor. Two car garage, central A/C, full unfinished basement, brick patio, fence enclosed heated in-ground pool & hot tub complete this offering. Located in one of Essex's most desirable neighborhoods & part of Manchester-Essex Regional School District. Showings begin at OH Sat 4/24 & Sun 4/25 12-2p. No appoint necessary. Offers presented Mon 4/26 by 5pm.

