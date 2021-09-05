CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Disputanta, VA

Top homes for sale in Disputanta

Posted by 
Disputanta Journal
Disputanta Journal
 4 days ago

(Disputanta, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Disputanta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWT9A_0bnMPwSa00

627 Waters Edge Road, Prince George, 23860

2 Beds 3 Baths | $274,000 | Townhouse | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Very well cared for and maintained town home with a fantastic unobstructed view of the James River. Now is the time to live in the desirable Jordan on the James/ Waters Edge neighborhood. Large master bedroom with dedicated bathroom. Corner unit with private balcony to relax and enjoy the evening sunset over the Mighty James! Convenient to Richmond and Williamsburg. Local full service marina for boating convenience. New HVAC and water heater installed in 2018, still under warranty! MOVE IN READY! Don't let this one get away.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Dickey, United Real Estate Richmond at 804-359-9200

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2124048)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbA3P_0bnMPwSa00

420 Jasper Lane, Waverly, 23890

3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,143 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Gorgeous custom built home in quiet established area! Convenient location to Tri-City area as well as Hampton Roads. Formal rooms as well large great room open to custom kitchen w/loads of cabinet space. Wonderful master suite to include jacuzzi tub, double vanity & walk in closet. Attached garage w/ample storage, laundry room w/storage as well. A must see! Fenced rear yard w/dog pen & additional storage. Take advantage of the great rates and make that move - USDA eligible

For open house information, contact Carla Mayes, Harris & Assoc, Inc at 804-526-0491

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2121970)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5FhT_0bnMPwSa00

3315 Norfolk Street, Hopewell, 23860

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Fixer upper! Great opportunity to create the home of your dreams! This property is being sold as is.

For open house information, contact Diana Hayes, Harris & Assoc, Inc at 804-526-0491

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2124928)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YX8do_0bnMPwSa00

7124 Birchwood Circle, Prince George, 23875

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,314 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Cape is on just slightly under 1 acre. Located in the Branchester Lakes Subdivision of Prince George County, this home has a lot of upgrades. The 2 car garage has a finished bonus area above it that can be used for a game room, office, storage or Dojo. Large rear deck that is partially covered. Rear yard is fenced in and has a Storage shed. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and countertops. Appliances Convey.

For open house information, contact Jimmy Taylor, Prince George Realty at 804-862-1921

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2127441)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Disputanta Journal

Disputanta Journal

Disputanta, VA
27
Followers
223
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Disputanta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Disputanta, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Water Heater#Prince George#Usda#Inc#Storage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Royals
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy