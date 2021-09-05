Top homes for sale in Disputanta

(Disputanta, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Disputanta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

627 Waters Edge Road, Prince George, 23860 2 Beds 3 Baths | $274,000 | Townhouse | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Very well cared for and maintained town home with a fantastic unobstructed view of the James River. Now is the time to live in the desirable Jordan on the James/ Waters Edge neighborhood. Large master bedroom with dedicated bathroom. Corner unit with private balcony to relax and enjoy the evening sunset over the Mighty James! Convenient to Richmond and Williamsburg. Local full service marina for boating convenience. New HVAC and water heater installed in 2018, still under warranty! MOVE IN READY! Don't let this one get away.

420 Jasper Lane, Waverly, 23890 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,143 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Gorgeous custom built home in quiet established area! Convenient location to Tri-City area as well as Hampton Roads. Formal rooms as well large great room open to custom kitchen w/loads of cabinet space. Wonderful master suite to include jacuzzi tub, double vanity & walk in closet. Attached garage w/ample storage, laundry room w/storage as well. A must see! Fenced rear yard w/dog pen & additional storage. Take advantage of the great rates and make that move - USDA eligible

3315 Norfolk Street, Hopewell, 23860 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Fixer upper! Great opportunity to create the home of your dreams! This property is being sold as is.

7124 Birchwood Circle, Prince George, 23875 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,314 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Cape is on just slightly under 1 acre. Located in the Branchester Lakes Subdivision of Prince George County, this home has a lot of upgrades. The 2 car garage has a finished bonus area above it that can be used for a game room, office, storage or Dojo. Large rear deck that is partially covered. Rear yard is fenced in and has a Storage shed. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and countertops. Appliances Convey.

