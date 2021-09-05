CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bud, IL

Take a look at these homes on the market in Red Bud

Red Bud News Watch
Red Bud News Watch
 4 days ago

(Red Bud, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Red Bud. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3342 Kk Road, Waterloo, 62298

2 Beds 2 Baths | $172,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Looking for that slice of heaven for yourself, maybe a horse or a quaint little farm? Here it is! Just a few miles outside of town, a few more miles will take you to the enchanting village of Maeystown. This ranch just shines! It has great potential for all of your dreams... on 2.5 acres, it has approx. 2 acres in hay currently tenant farmed for the crop in place, and a tree line across the back provides a refuge for wildlife. An outbuilding with power provides ample storage for all those things you want to keep out of the weather. The house features 2 bedrooms with a potential for a 3rd and has a wide-open floor plan great for entertaining. The seller will bring the septic system up to code with a full-price offer from the closing proceeds.

For open house information, contact Barbara Markham, RE/MAX Preferred at 624-211-1

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21057937)

130 West Juanita, Hecker, 62248

4 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Step back into time when you walk into this charming, Victorian style farmhouse located in Hecker! This home has maintained all of its old characteristics. Notice the large pocket doors and doorways, transom windows, and the crown molding around the windows and doors. The home features two living rooms, perfect for entertaining. The bright and large kitchen has shiplap on every wall. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a large master bathroom featuring a clawfoot tub. Outside there are two covered porches. The front feels secluded with the beautiful, large crepe myrtle and trees. The second porch is on the back of the house looking out at the farm field. A detached two car garage and shed is located on the side of the house. This home is being sold as-is, but would be wonderful for someone wanting to preserve its history. OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, August 14th from 12-2 PM.

For open house information, contact Monica Schmidt, Century 21 Advantage at 281-762-1

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21057045)

8107 Prairie Lake Drive, Waterloo, 62298

4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own this amazing atrium ranch home sitting on almost 3 wooded acres located on the north end of town. This home is being sold "As Is" and seller to make no repairs.

For open house information, contact Vicki Bedwell, Strano & Associates at 618-257-7690

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21058976)

3503 Hh Road, Waterloo, 62298

3 Beds 2 Baths | $316,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,303 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Location, Location, Location! Wonderful opportunity to own 5 acres in a most desirable part of the county, on the N end of Waterloo School District. A RURAL LIVING DREAM COME TRUE in this 3 bed/2 bath, w/Fountain water & additional water sources for potential animals, gardens, etc. Not in subdivision. OUTBUILDINGS include detached 2 car w/workshop, well house/additional garage! The detached garages & attached garage add to the amazing versatility of this property. Massive master suite w/vaulted ceiling, lots of closet space and en-suite w/jetted tub are modern additions. Mudroom is a great place to kick off your shoes before entering the kitchen. Huge walk in pantry/closet. Bath w/pedestal sink & walk in closet. Arched doorways to huge living room. Beds #2 and #3 have double closets. Basement has a leak & will be fixed with right offer. Improve this home w/addition a little at a time to enhance its historic charm! Seller to give buyer a $5000 credit for improvement of choice!

For open house information, contact Tammy Hines, Tammy Mitchell Hines & Co. at 281-395-9

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21019729)

See more property details

Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud, IL
With Red Bud News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

