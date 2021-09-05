CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

Two were killed after Tesla slams into Palm Harbor home

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — A Tesla smashed into a Palm Harbor residence on Friday, killing two people and seriously injuring three others, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The car was reportedly not on autopilot.

Officials said a 43-year-old driver blew through a stop sign before hitting a curb that sent the Tesla airborne. The vehicle then crashed into the home.

A 69-year-old woman who resided at the Palm Harbor home was killed.

One of the passengers of the vehicle also died at the hospital, according to FHP.

The driver and two other passengers were seriously injured.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

