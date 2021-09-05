On the hunt for a home in Morris? These houses are on the market

(Morris, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Morris. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

507 W 10Th Street, Morris, 56267 2 Beds 1 Bath | $132,500 | Single Family Residence | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Looking for a property with a nice shop? This 2 bedroom house in Morris has a huge 36' x 30' shop with concrete floors and a 14' tall ceiling. Perfect place for hobbies or parking your toys. The house has a ton of updates including newer AC, furnace, windows, siding, kitchen cabinets, etc. This home is truly move-in ready and has 1340 square footage of garage/shop space!

14 Townhouse Road, Morris, 56267 3 Beds 3 Baths | $242,000 | Townhouse | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This custom built, zero entry, one owner townhome has 3 beds 3 baths making it just shy of 2000 sq ft! Finished lower level family room and bathroom gives you more space for those family times! Heated 2 stall garage with floor drain. Enjoy your private master bedroom, bath and walk-in closet. Vaulted ceiling, main floor laundry, back door with patio and no lawn care or snow removal! Have it all at this price compared to new construction costs!

200 California Avenue, Morris, 56267 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 1954

3-4 bedroom rambler style house in Morris with over 1800 finished square feet. 3 bedrooms on the main level and 4 bedroom just needs an egress window. 1 stall attached garage, 2 bathrooms, 2 large living rooms and a nice fireplace. Centrally located in the middle of town and close to everything!

412 Birch Avenue, Morris, 56267 5 Beds 3 Baths | $298,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,919 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Quality craftsmanship abounds in this 4-5 BR/3 BA split level home. Great floor plan with large entertaining spaces. Kitchen has abundant cabinet space, large dining peninsula and informal dining area. Enjoy the covered deck while grilling and socializing. Spacious bedrooms on both levels. Main floor 5th bedroom option or use as home office. Lots of great storage areas throughout. Gas fireplace in lower-level entertaining area. Plenty of space for home gym or bar area in the family room alcove. Many updates including newer furnaces, water heater, concrete driveway and parking pad, sliding door, covered deck, kitchen flooring and garage door openers. Oversized garage with 12 x 20 addition on back side. Lots of yard space for gardening and play area. Homes of this quality don't come on the market often!

