Average LA County Gas Price Unchanged

According to officials with AAA, Wisconsin drivers won’t have to break the bank the next time they fill their tank for the Labor Day weekend. Given Hurricane Ida caused many major Gulf Shore pipelines to pause production and an increase in demand is typical during holiday weekends, many may be wondering: how come Wisconsin isn’t seeing a big increase in the price per gallon? Nick Jarmus with AAA says a lot of the refining capacity and oil wells in the Gulf were preemptively shut down to prevent damage or catastrophes. Still drivers will likely see a very slight increase in price per gallon this Labor Day, but only by one or two cents.