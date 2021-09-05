Average LA County Gas Price Unchanged
The average price of a gallon of self-serveregular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged today, the fourthconsecutive day it has changed by one-tenth of a cent or less.kfiam640.iheart.com
