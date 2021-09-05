CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Average LA County Gas Price Unchanged

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
The average price of a gallon of self-serveregular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged today, the fourthconsecutive day it has changed by one-tenth of a cent or less.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

