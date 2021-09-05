CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth Or Consequences, NM

Take a look at these homes for sale in Truth Or Consequences

Truth Or Consequences Journal
Truth Or Consequences Journal
 4 days ago

(Truth Or Consequences, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Truth Or Consequences will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

307 Catfish Road, Elephant Butte, 87935

3 Beds 4 Baths | $810,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,200 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Enjoy beach front walk out lake access in this stunning custom built home. This home was designed for entertaining. It is a beautiful example of southwest style with the kitchen being the gathering place of the home, open to the bar, outdoor entertaining, dining and the living room. Ponderosa pine vigas compliment the wood burning fireplace and the picture windows lining the entire space. Built in Bose audio speakers and beautiful tile floors complete the space. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms are available in the house. The main bedroom suite has a large walk in closet and bathroom complete with marble shower and counters. A sliding glass door opens up onto the patio space which wraps all the way around the home. A spacious shop accompanies the property with a pull through bay and an office or bedroom and a bathroom, which could easily be converted to your little casita.

For open house information, contact Crystal McCaslin, BHGRE Steinborn & Associates at 575-522-3698

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2100829)

407 Trout Road, Elephant Butte, 87935

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,449 Square Feet | Built in 2010

ALL OFFER CONSIDERED! Smart Home over 7000 sqft custom built. 3bed 3 1/2 bath. Large covered balcony 1000 sqft overlooking the Elephant Butte lake. Features a hot-tub w/ automated drop down tv great for entertaining. Garage has heating & Cooling. Custom oak cabinetry throughout w/ soft closures. Kitchen offers marble countertops & an island w/ a 5 burner cooktop. 2 Master suites one upstairs & one down stairs both w/ walk in closets, all bathrooms contain marble showers & marble countertops. Master upstairs has automated drop down tv, access to upper deck, RV garage & an office space that can be converted into another bedroom/nursery. Downstairs master suite has outside access for guests. An ultimate great room, currently used as a man cave/bar/office can also be converted into a master suite. the Mechanical room has 4 York heaters synchronized to 4 York A/C on the roof with solar panels, a 300-gallon reverse osmosis system. A room with 2 10TB servers + a bunker. Many more great features ask for list

For open house information, contact Erika Ceballos, Century 21 Haggerty Co., Realtor at 575-523-7551

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2101180)

Truth Or Consequences, NM
