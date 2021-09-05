CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, IA

House hunt Osceola: See what’s on the market now

Osceola Post
 4 days ago

(Osceola, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Osceola than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dh1V_0bnMPc3I00

1686 270Th Avenue, Osceola, 50213

3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | 1,571 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gazebo stays with the home. All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Chris Albright, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wi5AS_0bnMPc3I00

3170 Scott Street, Woodburn, 50275

3 Beds 2 Baths | $514,700 | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Looking for your slice of Heaven? Escape to the Clarke County countryside with this picture perfect acreage located just off Liberty Hwy. 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom open concept walkout ranch home sits on M/L 80 acres of serenity. Updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Lower level is stubbed for adding another bathroom. This property has everything on your wish list: stocked pond, timber, privacy, and wildlife. Complete with a 2+ car 28x28 detached garage and a storage shed. Schedule a showing today & Let your dreams now become your REALITY! All information obtained from seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Kirk Howsare, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kVzw_0bnMPc3I00

323 E Grant Street, Osceola, 50213

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,809 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Come check out this charmer located in the heart of Osceola! This home is a 1.5 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 1800 square feet of space. You will certainly love the spacious kitchen. The outdoor space includes a 2 car garage with a shop attached to the back. The spacious yard provides some quiet after a long days work. With a little effort you can make this home yours! All information obtained from seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Matt Law, RE/MAX Precision at 515-964-9400

With Osceola Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Community Policy