House hunt Osceola: See what’s on the market now

(Osceola, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Osceola than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1686 270Th Avenue, Osceola, 50213 3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | 1,571 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gazebo stays with the home. All information obtained from Seller and public records.

3170 Scott Street, Woodburn, 50275 3 Beds 2 Baths | $514,700 | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Looking for your slice of Heaven? Escape to the Clarke County countryside with this picture perfect acreage located just off Liberty Hwy. 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom open concept walkout ranch home sits on M/L 80 acres of serenity. Updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Lower level is stubbed for adding another bathroom. This property has everything on your wish list: stocked pond, timber, privacy, and wildlife. Complete with a 2+ car 28x28 detached garage and a storage shed. Schedule a showing today & Let your dreams now become your REALITY! All information obtained from seller and public records.

323 E Grant Street, Osceola, 50213 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,809 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Come check out this charmer located in the heart of Osceola! This home is a 1.5 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 1800 square feet of space. You will certainly love the spacious kitchen. The outdoor space includes a 2 car garage with a shop attached to the back. The spacious yard provides some quiet after a long days work. With a little effort you can make this home yours! All information obtained from seller and public records.

