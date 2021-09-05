CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jena, LA

Check out these homes for sale in Jena now

Posted by 
Jena Dispatch
Jena Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Jena, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jena. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CoifB_0bnMPbAZ00

733 Laurel Boulevard, Jena, 71342

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautifully restored cottage style 2 Bed / 1 Bath home, in the perfect location! Brick with a single carport and a side porch overlooking the spacious yard welcomes you into a freshly painted living/den area with lots of natural light, wooden shutters, and a restored natural gas fireplace. Enter into the airy & charming second living and dining area that you and your family will love. In the kitchen you will find appliances that are less than 2 years old, including a gas stove. You will also find freshly painted cabinets, new lighting and a pantry. The main living areas & bedrooms have restored hardwood floors and large closets. The second living area could be a 3rd bedroom, office, playroom, etc. At the back of the home, you will find a fully fenced in backyard with 3 storage sheds & a nice size concrete patio perfect for all your outdoor entertaining needs. This home should qualify for 100% financing thru VA or USDA (Rural Development) or FHA with 3.5% Down with approved Credit.

For open house information, contact DANA CHAPMAN, CENTURY 21 BUELOW-MILLER REALTY at 318-442-1381

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-163071)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABTYA_0bnMPbAZ00

541 Windham Road, Trout, 71371

4 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This 4BR (possibly 5)/3BA, with an office/library sitting privately on 35 (+/-) acres will be perfect for you and your growing family! This home boast corian countertops throughout the home, updated kitchen appliances, vaulted pine ceilings in the kitchen and master bedroom, a formal dining room, oversized laundry room, freshly painted throughout with the main living areas having updated luxury vinyl flooring, porcelain tile can be found on the first floor, large screened in back porch, and 2 car garage. You will also find on the grounds 3 permanent deer stands, 3 food plots, Clear Prong Creek amazing for fishing and swimming, along with an Ahearn storage building and open shed for all your storing needs. This home was made with the finest details in mind. This will be the home that you will never want to leave.

For open house information, contact DANA CHAPMAN, CENTURY 21 BUELOW-MILLER REALTY at 318-442-1381

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-162942)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1qcH_0bnMPbAZ00

555 Highway 773, Trout, 71371

5 Beds 3 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in None

This home features a beautiful setting on 3.38 acres. There are 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and space for a play room, exercise room, office etc. The kitchen has been totally remodeled with new ceramic tile, which is pearl color. Granite counter tops have been added and all new appliances which stay with the buyer. There is a large walk in pantry with shelves. You will be able to have lots of gatherings with the large den area. It will be perfect for that tall Christmas tree you have always wanted.The den floor is new wood vinyl. The master bedroom and two more bedrooms are downstairs. Upstairs is a bedroom with a full bath and a large bonus room .The porch is glassed in but over looks the pool which has a new pump and new liner. There are stairs outside that lead to the upstairs area. Also most of plumbing has been changed out and there is partial new duc work. The storage in this home is great!! There is a shop with the slide up door!

For open house information, contact CAROL COOPER, RE/MAX PREMIER REAL ESTATE at 318-427-8005

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-163076)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Jena Dispatch

Jena Dispatch

Jena, LA
51
Followers
252
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jena Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jena, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Exercise#Va#Usda#Rural Development#Fha#Credit#Buelow Miller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy