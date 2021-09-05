Check out these homes for sale in Jena now

(Jena, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jena. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

733 Laurel Boulevard, Jena, 71342 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautifully restored cottage style 2 Bed / 1 Bath home, in the perfect location! Brick with a single carport and a side porch overlooking the spacious yard welcomes you into a freshly painted living/den area with lots of natural light, wooden shutters, and a restored natural gas fireplace. Enter into the airy & charming second living and dining area that you and your family will love. In the kitchen you will find appliances that are less than 2 years old, including a gas stove. You will also find freshly painted cabinets, new lighting and a pantry. The main living areas & bedrooms have restored hardwood floors and large closets. The second living area could be a 3rd bedroom, office, playroom, etc. At the back of the home, you will find a fully fenced in backyard with 3 storage sheds & a nice size concrete patio perfect for all your outdoor entertaining needs. This home should qualify for 100% financing thru VA or USDA (Rural Development) or FHA with 3.5% Down with approved Credit.

541 Windham Road, Trout, 71371 4 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This 4BR (possibly 5)/3BA, with an office/library sitting privately on 35 (+/-) acres will be perfect for you and your growing family! This home boast corian countertops throughout the home, updated kitchen appliances, vaulted pine ceilings in the kitchen and master bedroom, a formal dining room, oversized laundry room, freshly painted throughout with the main living areas having updated luxury vinyl flooring, porcelain tile can be found on the first floor, large screened in back porch, and 2 car garage. You will also find on the grounds 3 permanent deer stands, 3 food plots, Clear Prong Creek amazing for fishing and swimming, along with an Ahearn storage building and open shed for all your storing needs. This home was made with the finest details in mind. This will be the home that you will never want to leave.

555 Highway 773, Trout, 71371 5 Beds 3 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in None

This home features a beautiful setting on 3.38 acres. There are 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and space for a play room, exercise room, office etc. The kitchen has been totally remodeled with new ceramic tile, which is pearl color. Granite counter tops have been added and all new appliances which stay with the buyer. There is a large walk in pantry with shelves. You will be able to have lots of gatherings with the large den area. It will be perfect for that tall Christmas tree you have always wanted.The den floor is new wood vinyl. The master bedroom and two more bedrooms are downstairs. Upstairs is a bedroom with a full bath and a large bonus room .The porch is glassed in but over looks the pool which has a new pump and new liner. There are stairs outside that lead to the upstairs area. Also most of plumbing has been changed out and there is partial new duc work. The storage in this home is great!! There is a shop with the slide up door!

