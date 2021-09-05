Take a look at these homes for sale in Moriarty

(Moriarty, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Moriarty will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

201B Mi Ranchito Road, Moriarty, 87035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Come check out this beautiful home! Pride of ownership shines throughout. New carpet in two guest bedrooms, newer water heater, new stove, countertops to be re-surfaced and sink to be installed in the kitchen, and new roof to be installed! There is a one car garage and cabin also available on this 2.5 acre lot.

For open house information, contact Amber Elizabeth Pava, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-980-1323

4 Britton Road, Moriarty, 87035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,034 Square Feet | Built in 1988

REDUCED! Great opportunity for the Buyer who wants lots of room, privacy and Space! This property, off Old Route 66 and convenient to I-40 boasts a spacious renovated Home with a modern and gorgeous kitchen! Multiple Catchment tanks for the gardening enthusiast! Attached FINISHED 4 Car Garage w professionally epoxied floor, PLUS a GINORMOUS fully insulated Storage Bldg w over 2500 SF and power (30 X 84) on concrete slab. Bldg offers garage and man doors and an enclosed area for office, studio or work space. This building would be ideal to securely store cars, boats, RVs, tools, Hobby stuff etc while living in a beautiful home in the country! Tough to find this kind of property anywhere. Appraised in April, 2021 at $310K.

For open house information, contact Patricia Homburg, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

48 Esperanza Road, Moriarty, 87035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Nice big Double Wide on one acre with quick access to NM-41. This well maintained home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with a large eat in kitchen. Has a formal dining room looking over the spacious living room. Has a 10x16 storage shed as well as the well house. A must see!The seller just completely remodeled both bathrooms. Come See!!!!

For open house information, contact Cheryl L Glover, Home Equity Real Estate at 505-343-1880