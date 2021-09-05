CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Joe, FL

Check out these Port St Joe homes on the market

Port St Joe Voice
(Port St Joe, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Port St Joe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3ZV5_0bnMP65P00

185 Patrick St., Wewahitchka, 32465

1 Bed 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in None

If you love to fish and want to be just 30 minutes from the beach, check out this great one bedroom one bath home just north of Wewahitchka! This home is within minutes of the Famous Dead Lakes and the Chipola and Apalachicola Rivers. This rustic looking cabin is adorable and has a beautifully landscaped yard and 29'X11' covered patio, that is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Beside the patio there is a full RV hookup, ready for you to plug into! The inside has an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining and living area together. The ceiling of the roof has a rusted metal look, but there is styrofoam insulation and a new metal roof on top of that. An outside area has a stainless steel sink that is perfect for cleaning fish, game or vegetables. This is a cool place for a getaway, fish camp or full time residence. Measurements: Carport: 23'x17'10 Workshop shed: 23'4x11' Laundry shed: 9'6x8' Open Living room & kitchen: 23'3x22'9 Pantry: 4'x2'5 Bedroom: 15'2x11'10 Bathroom: 9'x7'5 Closet in bathroom: 7'6x2'8 Covered patio: 11'x29'

For open house information, contact Danny Ryals, DANNY RYALS REAL ESTATE at 850-674-5478

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11015496)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pr82l_0bnMP65P00

415 5Th St, Mexico Beach, 32456

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This cozy cottage has been impeccably maintained. Located just a 5 minute golf cart ride to the beach (golf cart included in the sale!!!) this 3 bed/ 2 bath home sits on over 1/3 of an acre. This home has all the important features: concrete pilings, standing seam metal roof (2017), hardi-plank siding, tankless hot water heater, natural gas generator, hurricane Bahama shutters. The kitchen has been updated with corian counters & stainless appliances, new sliding doors (w/ impact glass) to the porch. The laundry is in back of the kitchen w/ additional storage space. Under the house there is a hot/cold private outdoor shower which is a must have when coming in from the beach! The 12 X 24 ft storage area provides a lot of storage for beach toys + a workshop area or just a man cave! Check out the virtual tour.

For open house information, contact Mary Blackburn, Sundance Realty at 850-648-8700

Copyright © 2021 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-308736)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKD0r_0bnMP65P00

189 Barbara Dr, Port St. Joe, 32456

4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New home to be completed in June 2021. This great layout of a 4 bed 2 bath home is perfect for a full time resident or second home!!! Great area in Port St. Joe in high and dry X-Flood. No HOA dues. Call today for an appointment to show. Plans are on file!

For open house information, contact Zach Ferrell, NAI Talcor - PSJ at 850-229-6373

Copyright © 2021 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-307536)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FR2eo_0bnMP65P00

280 N Murphy Rd, Wewahitchka, 32465

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,417 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Perfect fish camp in the heart of Howard Creek. 2 bedroom 1 bath with a very large shop to store your boat or RV. Located near the Apalachicola river to enjoy great boating and fishing. Call today to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Maria Ramsey, Gulf Coast Real Estate Group, LLC at 850-227-5569

Copyright © 2021 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-305531)

See more property details

