Fairfield-curious? These homes are on the market

157 Fm 489, Fairfield, 75840 3 Beds 2 Baths | $92,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Cute single wide on a little over 1 acre of land. Many updates throughout! Garden tub in master bathroom. Huge eat in kitchen. House to be sold AS-IS. Private driveway will need to be installed by new owner (currently sharing driveway with neighbor).

132 Fcr 531, Fairfield, 75840 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Get away from your landlord and live in a home where you all the shots! A three bedroom, two bath marvel of comfort and charm, close to town but far enough away to give you the country life you have always dreamed of! Newly remodeled with natural finished, open and airy floor layout, it is the perfect setting to express who you are! Come and see it, today!

740 Fm 27 W, Streetman, 75859 3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Farm | 3,102 Square Feet | Built in 1980

BRING YOUR HORSES! Away from city lights but close to town. This custom ranch home on 15 acres is nestled in mature oak trees with plenty of room for family & friends. Main house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large his-hers walk-in closets with auto-lighting, see-through wbfp in den & kitchen. Guest House has 2 rooms, kitchen, full bath and could be used as a mother-in-law suite, home school, or office. Both residences opening onto the deck. Other features: * 5-Stall Horse Barn-50' x 90' with concrete in common area, tack (15' x 13') and feed (14' x 11') rooms. * Workshop is 36' x 20' with concrete floors, electric & lighting. * Lighted pipe roping pen * Electric gate at the driveway entrance

471 Fm 833 W, Streetman, 75859 4 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,919 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Family pleaseing ranch!! If you could design a perfect home for a large family, would it be a large four bedroom home, custom kitchen with highend features, an Office, large walk in closets in all the bedroom? Then this custom built home on 20 acres is calling your name! Imagine having a glass of sweet tea rocking on the wrap around porch letting the kids play in the back yard and cows in the pasture next to you. The large shop on the property makes a great place to hide all your toys away, and the barn makes for a great place to house your horses from the rain! The second home on the property is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home perfect for in-laws. If you ever wanted your own slice of country living heaven, here it is!

