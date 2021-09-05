CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, TX

Fairfield-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Fairfield Today
Fairfield Today
 4 days ago

(Fairfield, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBdMQ_0bnMP0n300

157 Fm 489, Fairfield, 75840

3 Beds 2 Baths | $92,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Cute single wide on a little over 1 acre of land. Many updates throughout! Garden tub in master bathroom. Huge eat in kitchen. House to be sold AS-IS. Private driveway will need to be installed by new owner (currently sharing driveway with neighbor).

For open house information, contact Danielle Grecu, Premier Realty at 903-205-1555

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14651863)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzXqC_0bnMP0n300

132 Fcr 531, Fairfield, 75840

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Get away from your landlord and live in a home where you all the shots! A three bedroom, two bath marvel of comfort and charm, close to town but far enough away to give you the country life you have always dreamed of! Newly remodeled with natural finished, open and airy floor layout, it is the perfect setting to express who you are! Come and see it, today!

For open house information, contact Taylor German, HoM Realty at 979-232-2017

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14615403)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrbP0_0bnMP0n300

740 Fm 27 W, Streetman, 75859

3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Farm | 3,102 Square Feet | Built in 1980

BRING YOUR HORSES! Away from city lights but close to town. This custom ranch home on 15 acres is nestled in mature oak trees with plenty of room for family & friends. Main house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large his-hers walk-in closets with auto-lighting, see-through wbfp in den & kitchen. Guest House has 2 rooms, kitchen, full bath and could be used as a mother-in-law suite, home school, or office. Both residences opening onto the deck. Other features: * 5-Stall Horse Barn-50' x 90' with concrete in common area, tack (15' x 13') and feed (14' x 11') rooms. * Workshop is 36' x 20' with concrete floors, electric & lighting. * Lighted pipe roping pen * Electric gate at the driveway entrance

For open house information, contact Katherine Mcswane, McSwane Real Estate LLC at 903-388-2024

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14621730)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466b57_0bnMP0n300

471 Fm 833 W, Streetman, 75859

4 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,919 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Family pleaseing ranch!! If you could design a perfect home for a large family, would it be a large four bedroom home, custom kitchen with highend features, an Office, large walk in closets in all the bedroom? Then this custom built home on 20 acres is calling your name! Imagine having a glass of sweet tea rocking on the wrap around porch letting the kids play in the back yard and cows in the pasture next to you. The large shop on the property makes a great place to hide all your toys away, and the barn makes for a great place to house your horses from the rain! The second home on the property is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home perfect for in-laws. If you ever wanted your own slice of country living heaven, here it is!

For open house information, contact Taylor German, HoM Realty at 979-232-2017

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14597386)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Fairfield Today

Fairfield Today

Fairfield, TX
38
Followers
273
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Fairfield, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Hom#Horse Barn#House#Premier Realty#Hom Realty#Den Kitchen#Electric Lighting#Mcswane Real Estate Llc#Highend#Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy