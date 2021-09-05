Check out these Mount Shasta homes on the market

(Mount Shasta, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mount Shasta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

507 Mill, Mt Shasta, 96067 1 Bed 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 870 Square Feet | Built in None

This super cute Mount Shasta home sits on a level, fully fenced and landscaped lot just one block from Main St. This home has been a labor of love for the owners, and its ready for someone with new vision to come along and finish it. This home would work well for someone wanting a home, residential income property, or a flip. With it's 10.8' ceiling, the space feels light and airy. Large living room has a ceiling fan and glass door leading to the outside. Bedroom is separated from the kitchen/dining areas by a sliding glass door, and also has a door leading to the outside. Dual pane vinyl clad windows throughout. Detached garage (18' x 14') has been converted into a living area with plumbing. Two additional outbuildings (20' x 10.3') and (12.4' x 8.1') have been partially finished on the interiors for hobby use or a place for guests to stay. Fenced garden area and numerous trees, including a Sequoia and a Coastal Redwood. Covered front porch looks over the landscaped front yard.

4608 Siskiyou Ave, Dunsmuir, 96025 2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,909 Square Feet | Built in None

This Fully-Furnished newer home with modern custom finishes, is set in the beautiful Mountain Estates community of Dunsmuir CA! Take in the breathtaking views of the Bradley Mountain Range from the Hot Tub, on the deck of this meticulously maintained home with hardwood floors throughout. A lush canopy of Pine Trees contribute to the cool, calm and tranquil feeling that this home provides. Inside, you will find a Custom Kitchen with ample counter space, upscale fixtures and stainless steel appliances. In addition to 2 generously sized bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, this home boasts a professional grade recording studio! Completely sound proofed and designed by a professional sound engineer. The Charming historic train town of Dunsmuir CA is sure to offer a breathtaking escape from city living, approx 4 hours drive from Sacramento and The Bay Area, 20 minute drive from Mt Shasta Ski Resort, 25 Min from Shasta Lake, and 10 Minutes from Siskiyou Lake. Enjoy world-class fly fishing on the Upper Sacramento River which runs through the town. Additionally within walking distance are hiking trails along the Sacramento River as well as Hedge Creek Falls!

703 Ski Bowl Dr., Mt Shasta, 96067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in None

This classic Mt. Shasta tract home could be yours! Pride of ownership is evident in the cozy and comfortable 1,100 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Covered front patio. Attached 2 car garage. Monitor heating. Low maintenance landscaping. Possibilities abound with the large backyard. Conveniently located close to downtown Mt. Shasta, schools, parks and walking trails. Make an appointment today to take a closer look!

4335 N Old Stage Rd, Mt Shasta, 96067 2 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in None

This solid home is for the project oriented Buyer. Interior has not been updated, and exterior grounds need attention. The home has plenty of space and tremendous potential to match the adjacent properties. There is a gorgeous fireplace in the large living room, a wood stove in the huge family room. The work shop is set between the garage and the main part of the house. The current country kitchen offers a layout for new design, and in the back there is a tiny fenced area for your little poochies. With imagination and some dollars, this home could be quite lovely.

