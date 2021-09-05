Take a look at these homes on the Wautoma market now

(Wautoma, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wautoma. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

W4754 Portage Street, Wild Rose, 54984 4 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautiful home on 25 acres of waterfront land. Two outbuildings for storage or workshop plus two garages. The land has everything you would need from grassland by the waterfront, room for gardens, pines and 7 acres of hardwoods that go all the way to Hwy A that is great for hunting.

For open house information, contact Mark Hurt, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

N7183 Buffalo Lane, Neshkoro, 54982 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This well-maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home settled on ten acres is excellent for anyone seeking the quiet and comfort of country living. This home offers something special for everyone, from the many outbuildings, including a horse barn, to the cozy living room complete with a wood-burning stove for those cold Wisconsin winter days. The possibilities of this property are endless! Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Weston Malnory, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

N3734 Primrose Lane, Wautoma, 54982 2 Beds 1 Bath | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1930

MT. MORRIS LAKE-Spectacular views of Mt. Morris Lake from this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom year-round cottage, featuring over 70' of lake frontage. Enjoy the full recreational lake and make this your perfect place to relax! MOTIVATED SELLER!

For open house information, contact Nicole Gaatz, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

131 W Center Street, Wautoma, 54982 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Very well cared for home on Wautoma's shaded boulevard street. Quiet location with attractive home featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, lovely original wood trim and newer windows throughout home. Maintenance free siding and a beautiful backyard add to this attractive home. You'll also enjoy the 3-season front porch of this lovely home. At seller's request, all offers to be reviewed on Monday, August 30, 2021.

For open house information, contact A.J. McCaskey, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007