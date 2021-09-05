On the hunt for a home in Bonners Ferry? These houses are on the market

(Bonners Ferry, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bonners Ferry than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

7114 Ash, Bonners Ferry, 83805 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1902

This 3 bed, 2 bath home has been tastefully updated and is move-in ready! In a great, central location close to town, shopping, schools and the Kootenai River Inn. The kitchen, living room, laundry, one bath and one bedroom are situated on the main level while two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom occupy the second level. Also included is a detached studio/storage or even guest room on site. Beautifully situated on a tiered, rolling hill with an incredible view of the mountains. Parking on city-maintained, paved street with all city utilities. Plenty of room to add a garage, a shop or both! Lots of opportunities; nice residential, rental or perhaps even a business opportunity! Make your appointment to view this home today!

8873 Deep Creek Lp, Bonners Ferry, 83805 4 Beds 2 Baths | $634,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,604 Square Feet | Built in 1953

RARE OFFERING - THE ONLY HOME IN THE GOLF COURSE! INCLUDES AMAZING VIEWS PLUS AN INGROUND POOL AND POOL HOUSE PLUS A NICE PRIVATE BACK DECK AREA. THIS HOME HAS 4+ BEDROOMS 2 BATHS AND TONS OF STORAGE! WOULD MAKE AN AMAZING B&B OR AIRBNB OR JUST A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE AND ENTERTAIN! BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING WITH FRUIT TREES AND A GARDEN AREA. NO CCR'S OR HOA'S! SO MANY POSSIBILITIES WITH THIS SPECIAL P

2420 Paradise Valley Rd, Bonners Ferry, 83805 4 Beds 2 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,172 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Take in the beauty of this multi level home. This house is a brand new constructed, 2172 sq ft 4 bed 2 full bath home that shows a lot of pride in ownership/building. One of the first things you will notice when you walk into this home is the open floor plan. The kitchen wonderful cabinetry and top of the line state of the art stainless steel appliance's. The counter tops are state of the art counter tops. Extra room for your all of your toys and tons of extra storage in the approximate 24x24 square foot attached 2 car garage. The garage is finished AND insulated! TALK ABOUT A SHOP FOR ALL OF YOUR TOYS this shop is 1800 sq ft. Great neighborhood and the feeling of the lovely country feeling. Yet close to town for all your shopping needs. Welcome to Boundary county where you can enjoy all that it has to offer ~ World class hunting, fishing, hiking, boating and within a 45 minute drive, you are skiing Schweitzer mountain ski resort!!

6653 Stephens, Bonners Ferry, 83805 2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Over a quarter of an acre in beautiful Bonners Ferry! This home has lovely details inside and out. Convenient extra storage in the detached, 1 car garage. Good sized bedrooms make this home both cozy and comfortable. Room to grow in the unfinished basement making this a great investment. Conveniently located close to town with lots of yard to enjoy all of the perfect North Idaho weather.

