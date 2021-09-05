Take a look at these homes for sale in New River

(New River, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New River will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

Xx213 N 21 Avenue, Desert Hills, 85086 4 Beds 3 Baths | $780,901 | Single Family Residence | 2,501 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Coming soon another beautiful home by NEXTGEN Builders: 4 bed 2.5 bath high quality custom built home, Large garage including oversized 2 car garage with 8' tall garage door, plus large attached 49' deep RV garage with 12'x14' garage door to fit large RV. On a little more than an acre. No HOA, oversized front door, 2x6 framed, paver front sidewalk and 23' apron driveway, large kitchen island with quartz counter tops throughout. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Master bath has large beach entry shower with standalone tub and double sinks. Energy efficient. Spray foam insulation. Pictures are from recently completed model home. Buyer to verify all facts and specs. Call for project completion date. Come see our model home.

For open house information, contact Kevin Albright, Delex Realty at 602-316-3096

31814 N 16Th Avenue, Phoenix, 85085 3 Beds 3 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,220 Square Feet | Built in 2008

An exclusive gated and tree lined street beckons you with nothing but luxury. As you enter through its gate the home will draw you in with its 1/3 of acre parcel - the largest lot in the community! The front courtyard welcomes you with a warm gas fireplace where you will enjoy outdoor living at its finest. When you walk into the home you will be immediately taken by the lush landscape of the backyard. Its vibrant and spacious green-scape is delightfully offset by the crystal blue of the pool. Enjoy your stunning sunsets and mountain views from the privacy of your resort style backyard. Inside, you have exclusive space for family and guests to retreat to with its large and inviting open floor plan. An office with a custom built-in desk and cabinets by Stone Creek, entered through French doors brings privacy, still allowing the light to filter in. The cabinetry is matched in the kitchen, bathrooms, entertainment center and office. The tile throughout has been professionally maintained, cleaned and sealed along with the granite countertops in the kitchen. The owner's suite is large, spacious, and very accommodating as is the bathroom with two walk-in closets. The secondary bedrooms are also well sized with walk-in closets. The garage floors are not neglected, being epoxy coated and well cared for. If you are looking for a home that beams with pride of ownership, this is the one!

For open house information, contact Danijela Quenzler, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties at 480-505-6300

4455 E Dale Lane, Cave Creek, 85331 4 Beds 2 Baths | $710,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,226 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Fabulous Resort Style home has an extra-large backyard. BBQ Island, firepit, 6 ft deep pool, Gazebo covered hot tub, flagstone pattern patio with flagstone walkways. A large 15'x 20' Ramada includes lighting and custom Sunbrella curtains making it a great outdoor room Oasis for relaxing, watching movies, sports and entertaining. At 2,232 sq ft this TW Lewis 4-bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home is on a 14,268 sq ft/0.33 Acre lot located on a private cul-de-sac with view fencing in back yard overlooking open desert area and Dynamite Park. Well maintained by Mr. and Mrs. Clean, this move in ready home has many extras including an updated kitchen and bathrooms, fireplace, mature landscaping, Solar panels which are owned but financed and are transferable and comes with gas and electrical hookups for laundry and range/stove. Located in the #1 School District in the Northeast Valley, Cave Creek Unified School District offers A+ schools and programs for a great education. This resort won't last long, so don't hesitate!

For open house information, contact Ryan Gehris, USREALTY BROKERAGE SOLUTIONS LLP at 866-534-3726

2369 W Sleepy Ranch Road, Phoenix, 85085 3 Beds 3 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,274 Square Feet | Built in 2005

LOCATION, LOCATION....this home, in the gated community of Desert Sierra, in the highly sought master planned community of Sonoran Foothills, has it all. With over 2,200+ square feet, you will never be short of space. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, den, loft, & even a separate home-office work space with built-in desk. The living room is over-sized & leads into a large dining room. The kitchen offers granite counter-tops, pantry, & breakfast bar with seating. The big backyard is fully landscaped & offers a covered patio, maintenance free turf, & mountain views. Additional features of the home include soft-water system, sun screens & NEW hot water heater. All this located minutes to schools, hiking, shopping & freeways make this home the perfect new home in a great LOCATION!!!!

For open house information, contact Thomas M Barry, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600