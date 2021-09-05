CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, VA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Warsaw

Warsaw Digest
 4 days ago

(Warsaw, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Warsaw will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lul9R_0bnMOtdM00

185 East Circle Drive, Tappahannock, 22560

5 Beds 3 Baths | $367,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,704 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Get the BEST of Town & Country in this handsome colonial home just outside the river town of Tappahannock. This very private home has gorgeous views along the waterfront on Old Creek Lake-non motorized boats allowed, does allow a floating dock to access Lake with great fishing & playing right in your backyard! The property is also less than 1 mile from the public boat ramp & the Town of Tappahannock with great shops & dining. This colonial style home features hardwood floors, moldings, formal Living & Dining Room, fabulous Family Room with wood burning fireplace, waterviews & deck access. There is a 1st floor bedroom & upstairs has 5 other bedroom areas/bonus rooms-great property to accomodate large families or lots of guests! Attached Garage has wood burning woodstove & the washer & dryer. Updated windows (2016), roof (2010) & both HVAC units (2018 up unit & 2015 down unit), Deck (2019). Great sized yard with mature trees, end of a cul-de-sac. No homeowners association. Co-Listing Agent Related to Seller. Although no known defects, property is being sold as-is, buyers welcome to have a home inspection for informational purposes only.

For open house information, contact David Edward Dew, IsaBell K. Horsley Real Estate at 804-436-6256

Copyright © 2021 Chesapeake Bay & Rivers Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBRARVA-2123522)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeM2m_0bnMOtdM00

2325 Simonson Road, Farnham, 22460

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,436 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Northern Neck - 55 acre waterfront farm on Lancaster Creek. Private setting with wide direct western view across the Rappahannock River, gorgeous sunset. Property has +/-2400' of waterfront, +/-19 acres of farm land, +/-19 acres wood land. This property is very suitable for hunting, fishing, crabbing, oyster gardening, boating, and swimming on one of Virginia's finest rivers - The Rappahannock. Well built brick and cedar siding house nestled in mature shade trees. First floor offers entrance foyer with hardwood floors, large den with exposed wood interior, fireplace and lots of glass. Living room with fireplace and hardwood floors offers views of the Rappahannock River. Two bedrooms with parquet floors. Full bath with ceramic file. Eat-in kitchen, large utility room with outside entrances. Hardwood staircase. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms with carpet floors, hardwood floors in travel area, 1 full bath with ceramic tile, lots of storage in all rooms and hall. Walkout basement with interior stairs to first floor, bathroom, lots of shelves, closets, water system, panel box, sink and workshop. Fenced area for pets. Shaded fenced area for small livestock. Once metal barn (100X50) with electricity, one metal equipment building (40X30) with electricity. Pier with electricity, water and 2 boat lifts.

For open house information, contact A. Joseph Self, Sr., Joe Self Realty at 804-529-6393

Copyright © 2021 Northern Neck Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNARVA-110658)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CEm7_0bnMOtdM00

2494 Simonson Road, Farnham, 22460

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,684 Square Feet | Built in 1699

Indian Banks circa 1699 & 1728 was built on land patented by Thomas Glascock in 1652. The Gracious Manor House is distinctly English in its architecture including a rare Scrolled Soffit / Jack Arch above the Main Entrance (one of only two known examples in Virginia). Massive Chimneys, Heart Pine Floors, 7 Fireplaces, Leaded Glass Windows. Built near the site of a previous Morauchtacund Indian Village, visited by Captain John Smith in 1608. Indian Banks has significant archeological & historic value as well as an astounding Provenance! Manicured Gardens, Mature Boxwood, Towering Ancient Trees & Endless Rappahannock River views abound here with over 900’ of deep protected water-frontage on Morattico Creek. Amenities include a Pier, Dock, Oyster Grounds, Stables, Guest Cottage, 2 Car Garage w/ Apartment - Workshop, Outdoor Kitchen, Screened Porch, various Barns & deep Artesian Well. Rare, iconic & remarkable offering on Virginia’s Historic Northern Neck. Serenely Spectacular!

For open house information, contact Karin Andrews, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10256246)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbIgi_0bnMOtdM00

417 Hamilton Boulevard, Warsaw, 22572

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,509 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Beautiful brick Cape Cod with 3 beds, 2 baths, and detached oversized 1 car garage conveniently located in the town of Warsaw. This home has a great layout with large front screened porch and a driveway with lots of parking. The updated kitchen comes with gas cooking, newer kitchen cabinets, tile countertops and a large pantry. The dining room is located just off the kitchen. The family room is huge and has great natural lighting. The first floor primary bedroom has its own private bath with stand up shower. You will find 9' plus ceilings on the first floor with hardwoods throughout the home in the living areas. Upstairs there are two more bedrooms that share a hall bath with tub/shower. There is also a walk in attic located on the 2nd floor. The front and rear yard are huge and give you plenty of room to spread out! The oversized detached one car garage has all of your storage needs covered!

For open house information, contact Blakely Smith, Hometown Realty at 804-730-7195

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2124290)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

