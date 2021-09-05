Take a look at these homes on the Liberty market now

(Liberty, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Liberty will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

27 Fiske Avenue, Monticello, 12701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great Village home with 4 Bedrooms and 1 full and 2 half Baths .Beautiful back yard with large deck and very private feeling. Front deck as well ,hardwood floors ,newer roof, all new windows and new oil burner. Walking to shopping. Finished basement with storage and office. OFFER ACCEPTED ,INSPECTION DONE

For open house information, contact Myrna Ginsberg, Myrna Ginsberg at 845-791-1026

7 Harold Ln, Loch Sheldrake, 12759 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1986

One of a kind home for sale in the desirable Sheldrake Shores community in Loch Sheldrake NY. This house is a perfect investment opportunity for short term rentals grossing 20K annually with minimal maintenance. The area is extremely up and coming with many full time residents nearby. The community is conveniently located near the beautiful Loch Sheldrake Lake and a Community center which offers a party room, a pool and lake access during the summer. The house is only 10 minutes away from the new Hard Rock casino and and the indoor waterpark Kartrite Resort. Many shopping centers nearby as well as houses of worship and parks. House has been renovated and is maintained well.

For open house information, contact Menachem Mahpour, PROVIDENTIAL REALTY at 917-791-0098

80 Hidden Ridge Drive, Monticello, 12701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,114 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Looking for "Easy Living" in a country setting? No lawn to mow, no snow to shovel, mail delivered to your cul-de-sac PLUS Summertime: pool, clubhouse, cabana & workout room. BEST of all, a home focused on your comfort. Spacious rooms & comfortable floor plan with your Kitchen offering a cozy "breakfast bay"; Living room with cathedral ceiling, skylights, sliders to the atrium & yard along with a fireplace to add to your winter time comfort. The Master Suite with walk-in closet & bath, and the 2nd bedroom wing are positioned for privacy with your in-house washer/dryer making life a bit easier. All adding to the JOY of everyday living. Please note that furniture & contents are included in this sale.

For open house information, contact Brenda L Gaebel, Sullivan Realty Associates at 845-791-4700

820 Parksville Road, Parksville, 12768 4 Beds 1 Bath | $14,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Spacious 4 square home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. In need of renovation. Close to recreational activities in Catskill State Park lands & lakes. Famed world class trout fishing minutes away on the Willowemoc River. This is a Fannie Mae Homepath property.

For open house information, contact Andrea Rose, Keller Williams Hudson Valley at 845-610-6065