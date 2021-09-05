Check out these homes for sale in Saint Anthony now

(Saint Anthony, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Saint Anthony. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

39 S 7Th W, Sugar City, 83448 3 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,295 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Looking for a house in Sugar City? This cute, well maintained, clean home is a perfect choice. The large front yard with a tree swing welcomes you home. The yard is completely fenced and includes a playhouse, garden boxes and a large garden shed with storage and a place for all your garden tools. RV Parking for toys large and small. Inside this cute home is an open floor plan with an extra family room. The cute updated country kitchen includes granite and a pantry. The master bedroom has a walk in closet with an updated bathroom. Solar panels on the back will make your home totally energy efficient. This home is turn key and ready for the new owner. The garage has a work bench and shelving for storage. Call me for a private showing. A close biking and walking path links Sugar City and Rexburg.

2517 Rivers Edge Drive, St Anthony, 83445 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 1974

If your life's dream is to live right on the bank of the river, this is your dream come true! You can literally stand on your deck and look right down into the river. You will think you've died and gone to heaven with this gorgeous 4.5 acres right on the Henry's Fork of the Snake River. You'll love the privacy of this park-like setting that sits at the end of a "road less traveled" that will make "all the difference." The fishing is world famous for cutthroat and rainbow trout, with eagles, swans, osprey, geese, ducks, and occasional moose, deer and other wildlife coming right into your yard. This rare opportunity is just waiting for you, with a darling 3 bedroom home, two car garage and outbuildings where you can have your own private retreats. Your family and guests will experience the time of their lives here as you welcome them to this recreational paradise. Come see it today before it's gone!

126 E 1 S, Sugar City, 83448 2 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1977

THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT;THE SELLER IS SEEKING BACK UP OFFERS. IMMACULATE HOME AND YARD!!!!! This 2-3 bed 2 bath home is centrally located to EVERYTHING in Sugar City. The home has been updated with real hardwood floors, new kitchen and new bathrooms. The yard has been tastefully landscaped with mature trees, beautiful garden and fruit trees. Come take a look.

123 E Main Street, Teton, 83451 3 Beds 2 Baths | $237,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Here is a nice Starter home in Teton Idaho. This home has newer flooring on the main level and new plumbing fixtures. This home has a 3 car detached garage to store your toys in also a large barn toward the back of the lot with a large fenced pasture area for your animals. This home is a great location 10 minutes from Rexburg and the college. Also it's off one of the main roads hwy 33 that takes you to Jackson wyoming which is about a hour away. There is rivers and mountains near by for you to getaway and play. CALL TODAY!!!

