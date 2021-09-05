Buffalo-curious? These homes are on the market

(Buffalo, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Buffalo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

988 N Carrington, Buffalo, 82834 4 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,496 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Large family home on a large corner lot.

For open house information, contact Michele Wagner, Keller Williams - Black Hills at 605-343-7500

165 Canal Road, Buffalo, 82834 4 Beds 3 Baths | $685,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,242 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home (1-Full, 2-3/4) with an attached heated and insulated 3 car garage is ready for YOU to move in!!!This home boasts of custom finishes which include Concrete Island and butcher block countertops in the kitchen. The flooring throughout the main level is custom stamped concrete that is just beautiful as well as durable and timeless. The railing to the upper level living area is custom made as well as many of the light fixtures. The solid wood interior doors are a great fit with this Rustic Farmhouse with a touch of modern flair~ The views of the Big Horns from the great room as well as the Master are unobstructed, The over sized windows and doors in this home accentuate the views as well! There is plenty of space for animals as well as livestock.

For open house information, contact Judi Marie Holmes, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

13 Pioneer, Buffalo, 82834 3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,328 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Newer spacious home on 5 fenced acres. Call me for details and to see this home.

For open house information, contact Michele Wagner, Keller Williams - Black Hills at 605-343-7500