Take a look at these homes on the Williamstown market now

(Williamstown, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Williamstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8040 West Ky 1032 Highway, Berry, 41003 3 Beds 2 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Offering This Stunning 3 Bed 2 Bath Home On Over 50 Acres Of Complete Bliss! Seclusion, Serenity And Peacefulness At It's Finest! Featuring A Metal Detached Garage With Tons Of Room For All The Toys And Tools! This Property Is Literally A Dream Come True With So Many Bonuses Including A Magnificent Fully Stocked Pond To Gather Around Making Priceless Memories That Will Last A Lifetime! This Property Will Not Last Long! Call The Listing Agent Today To Schedule Your Own Private Showing!

For open house information, contact Andrew Milner, Keller Williams Bluegrass Realty at 859-260-1444

225 Denny Road, Corinth, 41010 3 Beds 3 Baths | $409,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,375 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This home has it all; lots of space, beautiful surroundings with wide open space and storage! 225 Denny Road is nestled in a scenic area with 3.94 acres and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, bonus room, sun room, 2375 of living space and 2500 square feet of storage in pole barn behind home. You can spread out with living space that offers a living room, family room and a sunroom. Make an appointment to see this gem today!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Herrington, Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty at 859-268-0099

121 Ashley Drive, Dry Ridge, 41035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in None

Pending when submitted. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan. Brick front, 10x10 rear deck, shaker style cabinets.

For open house information, contact James Morris, The Realty Place at 859-393-6282

390 Bullock Pen Drive, Crittenden, 41030 3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

This adorable ranch home shows obvious pride in ownership! It has been lovingly maintained and needs a new owner to love it just as much! Single story living in a peaceful setting, yet convenient to everything. Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Jason Whaley, Keller Williams Realty Service at 859-240-0727