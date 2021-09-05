CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, KY

Take a look at these homes on the Williamstown market now

Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 4 days ago

(Williamstown, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Williamstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8040 West Ky 1032 Highway, Berry, 41003

3 Beds 2 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Offering This Stunning 3 Bed 2 Bath Home On Over 50 Acres Of Complete Bliss! Seclusion, Serenity And Peacefulness At It's Finest! Featuring A Metal Detached Garage With Tons Of Room For All The Toys And Tools! This Property Is Literally A Dream Come True With So Many Bonuses Including A Magnificent Fully Stocked Pond To Gather Around Making Priceless Memories That Will Last A Lifetime! This Property Will Not Last Long! Call The Listing Agent Today To Schedule Your Own Private Showing!

225 Denny Road, Corinth, 41010

3 Beds 3 Baths | $409,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,375 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This home has it all; lots of space, beautiful surroundings with wide open space and storage! 225 Denny Road is nestled in a scenic area with 3.94 acres and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, bonus room, sun room, 2375 of living space and 2500 square feet of storage in pole barn behind home. You can spread out with living space that offers a living room, family room and a sunroom. Make an appointment to see this gem today!

121 Ashley Drive, Dry Ridge, 41035

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in None

Pending when submitted. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan. Brick front, 10x10 rear deck, shaker style cabinets.

390 Bullock Pen Drive, Crittenden, 41030

3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

This adorable ranch home shows obvious pride in ownership! It has been lovingly maintained and needs a new owner to love it just as much! Single story living in a peaceful setting, yet convenient to everything. Schedule your private showing today!

See more property details

With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

