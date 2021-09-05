Montevideo-curious? These homes are on the market

(Montevideo, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Montevideo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

716 State Road, Montevideo, 56265 3 Beds 2 Baths | $136,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This home is move-in ready! home has been completely updated inside and out. It has a new furnace, water heater, refrigerator and garage has a new door (with opener) and cupboards. Central air has also been installed, main floor bathroom completely remodeled and back splash added to the kitchen. Steps to lower level have been carpeted and this home has 2 fireplaces, one on the main level and one on the lower level.

For open house information, contact Melanie Harris, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787

1630 N 5Th Street, Montevideo, 56265 4 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,066 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Have you been waiting for that much desired single story home?? And even better yet, in an amazing location! Check out this beautiful property that is situated in a quiet neighborhood at the very north end of town! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has been completely updated and has a full finished basement. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a large laundry room and a family room. Main floor has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, kitchen/dining area and a living room with a large beautiful picture window. There is a single stall heated/insulated attached garage that is connected to an amazingly convenient 3 season porch/mud room, which leads into the kitchen/dining area. Off the back is a multi-level deck. Spacious back yard (no alley) and an additional garage 24x24! This house is a must see! Call and schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Cynthia Walter, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787

1020 William Avenue, Montevideo, 56265 4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Beautifully landscaped, well built/maintained 1.5 story home, with a 4 car tandem garage. Perfect for new owners with multiple drivers or boat & other toys. Plus a storage shed for lawn equipment. Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, spacious open kitchen to Dining area with a patio door to yard, large living room in addition to multiple family room/entertaining or hobby rooms in the basement. Ample storage upstairs, with large closets and space in the basement. Most windows have been replaced in recent years, roofing approximately 8 years old, maintenance free steel siding. Ornate fireplace in basement. Come see for yourself what this home has to offer. Close to schools, great neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Joleen Marczak, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787

1501 N 6Th Street, Montevideo, 56265 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Great price for this rambler to update and make it your own! Spacious living room has a picture window and opens into dining room with hardwood floor. The eat-in kitchen comes with stove,. Home has hardwood floors underneath the carpets. Basement is sheet rocked and can be finished off as you desire! Besides the attached garage, there is a storage shed with concrete floor. Situated on a nice corner lot in a convenient location!

For open house information, contact Tamara Edman, Scenic Valley Real Estate LLC at 320-564-1234