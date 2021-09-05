House hunt Bad Axe: See what’s on the market now

(Bad Axe, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bad Axe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2212 Bingham, Ubly, 48475 2 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This mobile home is a great opportunity for someone that wants to fix up a home and have a nice place to live. This home was originally a 3 bedroom and can easily be turned back into a 3 bedroom. All measurements are estimated and buyer to verify all information.

7060 Clabuesch Street, Pigeon, 48755 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This 3 bedroom ranch is updated and move in ready. The kitchen has newer cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining room, and living room. Two full baths and 1st floor laundry are added bonuses. Breezeway, updated windows and attached garage complete the home that you’ve been waiting for.

6639 Houghton, Cass City, 48726 2 Beds 1 Bath | $73,000 | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1920

GREAT STARTER HOME! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home sits on a double lot in the Village of Cass City. Move-In ready but also would be perfect for your own DIY's. This home features a large kitchen, dining room and the perfect mud room that also doubles as a large laundry room. Steel roof, two yard sheds and a long driveway for extra parking. A solid home for under $80,000 in THIS market?? Almost unheard of. Call for your private showing today!

