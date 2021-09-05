CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Bad Axe: See what's on the market now

(Bad Axe, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bad Axe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0beH4e_0bnMOhHs00

2212 Bingham, Ubly, 48475

2 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This mobile home is a great opportunity for someone that wants to fix up a home and have a nice place to live. This home was originally a 3 bedroom and can easily be turned back into a 3 bedroom. All measurements are estimated and buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Dan Wiley, KW Platinum Port Huron at 810-385-0600

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50052750)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kITZR_0bnMOhHs00

7060 Clabuesch Street, Pigeon, 48755

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This 3 bedroom ranch is updated and move in ready. The kitchen has newer cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining room, and living room. Two full baths and 1st floor laundry are added bonuses. Breezeway, updated windows and attached garage complete the home that you’ve been waiting for.

For open house information, contact Debbie Caldwell, American Associates Inc at 810-733-3333

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210072928)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M6FRe_0bnMOhHs00

6639 Houghton, Cass City, 48726

2 Beds 1 Bath | $73,000 | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1920

GREAT STARTER HOME! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home sits on a double lot in the Village of Cass City. Move-In ready but also would be perfect for your own DIY's. This home features a large kitchen, dining room and the perfect mud room that also doubles as a large laundry room. Steel roof, two yard sheds and a long driveway for extra parking. A solid home for under $80,000 in THIS market?? Almost unheard of. Call for your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Rachel Daily, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices at 187-780-87007

Copyright © 2021 Saginaw Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRMI-50047083)

