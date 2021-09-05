Top homes for sale in Lincolnton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Lincolnton, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lincolnton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160Tb3_0bnMOfWQ00

2267 Mccormick Highway, Lincolnton, 30817

5 Beds 5 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,950 Square Feet | Built in 1992

LAKE HOME WITH DOCK on almost 3 acres. This amazing lake house is a rare find with a wrap-around front porch, open concept living and water views from all bedrooms. Separate full apartment over the garage could bring rental income or host extra guests. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, ss appliances, ice maker, wine fridge and tongue and groove ceilings. The kitchen opens to a beautiful living room with a large fireplace overlooking the water. The Owner's suite on the main level has access to a screened-in section of wrap around porch and features a separate sitting room/office space with built-ins, massive closet and beautiful bathroom. Upstairs are two large bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Downstairs is a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom with walkout covered patio.Shared interest in private drive transfers. No HOA, no restrictions. This home has too many features to list, don't miss out on the chance to call this home.

For open house information, contact BRANDY CHAUVIN, DEFOOR REALTY at 706-541-0637

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-474984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UNlu_0bnMOfWQ00

4645 Chamberlain Ferry Road, Lincolnton, 30817

4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,646 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Looking for a home with land near Lake Thurmond? You have arrived, to a private gated fence that leads into a wooded lot which opens unto a hidden 1,646 sf mobile home on 4.99 acres! Step up to wonderful front covered porch with metal gate and enter the front door. Inside is a huge living room complete with fireplace and slider that opens to a 205 sf back deck. Master bdrm has walk-in closet and private master bath with garden tub. 3 additional bdrms, full bathroom and laundry area are located at the other end. There is a galley kitchen with dining area and large walk-in pantry. There are two large detached aluminum carports, perfect for storing your cars, or your boat which can be easily launched from a public boat ramp that's ONLY .7 miles away. Live long term in this mobile home or while you build your dream home. Mobile home is in good condition, new roof 2013, professionally cleaned and comes with all appliances including washer/dryer. Home sold AS-IS

For open house information, contact REBECCA CUNNINGHAM, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 706-868-3772

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-474951)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtZqO_0bnMOfWQ00

240 S Washington Street, Lincolnton, 30817

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,121 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This property is being SOLD AS IS, NO WARRANTIES, NO REPAIRS, NO SELLERS DISCLOSURE WILL BE PROVIDED. This property is PRICED TO SELL. IT'S IN A GREAT LOCATION FOR ANYONE WANTING TO HAVE IT ZONE FOR COMMERCIAL USE. IT ALSO IS IN NEED OF SOME TLC. may also have asbestos present. HAVE ROOM MEASUREMENTS VERIFIED IF IMPORTANT. A PLUS, ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE PROPERTY.

For open house information, contact DONNA EVANS, MEYBOHM REAL ESTATE -EVANS at 706-863-8218

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-471290)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvWH2_0bnMOfWQ00

4814 Double Branches Road, Lincolnton, 30817

5 Beds 4 Baths | $518,950 | Single Family Residence | 3,280 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Stunning 2 story, 5 bed/3 1/2 bath home on 2.24 Ac in the Double Branches Community across from Rocky Branch Golf Course. This home features hardwood floors throughout the main living floor, except the master bedroom. The kitchen has custom made cabinets- some with glass doors-, all stainless steel appliances including gas cook top, double ovens, ice machine, frig/freezer, dishwasher, and built in microwave. The breakfast room is adjacent to the kitchen with a separate dining room off the foyer. The great room opens to a covered patio for entertaining in a beautiful back yard. 2 bedrooms on this floor share a bath. The master suite has a walk in closet, separate tile shower, garden tub, and double vanities. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bath. A separate den, bonus room, and 2 floored attic spaces finish off this floor. This home is in a ideal location - 20 minutes from Evans, less than 15 minutes from Lincolnton, and less than 5 minutes to the lake.

For open house information, contact CLAY TURNER, TURNER REALTY at 706-359-3930

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-472806)

