Spencer, WV

On the hunt for a home in Spencer? These houses are on the market

Spencer News Beat
 4 days ago

(Spencer, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Spencer will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQ9M1_0bnMObzW00

226 Memory Lane, Millstone, 25261

5 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2009

#0624 -Come see this gorgeous mini farm on 11.73 acres for livestock located at 226 Memory Lane in the Millstone area of Calhoun County, WV. This ranch home was built in 2009 that has 1900 square feet on the main floor and another 1900 square finished basement. The main floor plan features living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen with newer appliances. All in an open floor plan with hardwood floors. There are three large bedrooms, 2 with full baths, office and utility room on the main floor and the finished basement has 2 more bedrooms, a full bath and large rec room and family room. Attached to the home is a 2 car 24 x 24 garage with a large built on storage shed. If that isn't enough room there is a new 24 x 48 metal pole garage with concrete floors and has electric, water and a bathroom. Attached to the pole building is a 12 x 48 side shed. In the back yard you will find a new 26 x 36 barn with stalls, raised garden beds, greenhouse and firepit area. Come sit on your large rear covered porch and watch the sunset. Priced at $425,000. *Must have a lender letter of approval or verification of funds to view*

For open house information, contact Michael Batten, Country Escapes Realty, LLC at 304-354-7001

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11020380)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqlE3_0bnMObzW00

4345 Parkersburg Road, Spencer, 25276

5 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,808 Square Feet | Built in 1972

4345 Parkersburg Road, Reedy - Stately two story brick home on 6.15 acres +\- of property. Offering over 3,800 sq ft of living space, this colonial home consists of 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This remodeled and updated home offers a large family room, sunken living room, kitchen (new stainless steel appliances) and dining room as well as an attached 2 car garage and laundry/mud room. This listing will continue to impress outside with its beautiful lawn and acreage that includes chicken house, equipment shed, outbuilding and rabbit pen. Perfect for a hobby farm! Listing includes perks of city water, internet availability, concrete driveway, central heating and cooling and tremendous curb appeal. Located off Route 14 approximately 6 miles from town. $275,000

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

Copyright © 2021 Central West Virginia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWVMLS-104343)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQtu8_0bnMObzW00

529 Parkersburg Rd, Spencer, 25276

3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1998

529 Parkersburg Road, Spencer - Custom raised ranch home on 1.59 acres+/- offering 3 bedrooms (potential for fourth), 2 1/2 bath (recently remodeled), custom kitchen with granite counters and island, master suite, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and sunroom. Lower floor offers mother-in-law quarters with 2 additional bedrooms, kitchen in downstairs (granite counters also), family room, sunroom and laundry and utility room. Home impresses with its above the top features including hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, newer roof, updated heating and cooling, granite counters in kitchens and bath, walk-in closet, outdoor entertaining patio area, and beautiful views! Also includes 2 car garage with attic storage, spacious “mud room” off of garage, city water/sewer and high-speed internet availability. Approximately 4,000 sq ft of living space…IMPRESSIVE HOME! $269,000

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

Copyright © 2021 Central West Virginia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWVMLS-104350)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XuSFe_0bnMObzW00

174 Weather Ridge Road, Spencer, 25276

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This unique all electric 2 bedroom, 1 bath home situated on 6.05 acres has plenty of entertainment of wild life. Off main Road, road frontage property with minimum traffic. The home is plumbed for gas if needed, new windows, new Laminate floating floor throughout the home with original HWFLRS underneath, new LED lights, home stained 2021, hot water tank 2019, Kitchen updated 2019, furnace approx. 8 yrs old, utility room in bathroom and 2 car carport.

For open house information, contact Phyllis J Carpenter, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central at 304-201-7653

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-248418)

