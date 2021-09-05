CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stigler, OK

Check out these Stigler homes on the market

Posted by 
Stigler News Beat
Stigler News Beat
 4 days ago

(Stigler, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stigler will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPmtc_0bnMOa6n00

203 Se 9Th, Stigler, 74462

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,215 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Single family home approximately 1,215 sq. ft. 3-bedrooms, 2-bath with attached 1-car garage, brick exterior, architectural shingle roof, new carpet and tile flooring, dishwasher, gas stove, vent hood, granite counter tops, located in the city limits close to shopping and schools.

For open house information, contact Bobby Hill, Keller Williams Realty Preferred at 918-647-0715

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1047455)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsR11_0bnMOa6n00

802 Ne 4Th St, Stigler, 74462

2 Beds 1 Bath | $68,500 | Single Family Residence | 916 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This cute 2/1 has a lot to offer! New roof, carport and storage building. Newer HVAC and flooring/paint. Great location!

For open house information, contact Tracy Wiedemann, Keller Williams Realty Preferred at 918-647-0715

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1047062)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fabwI_0bnMOa6n00

428376 E 1140 Road, Porum, 74455

3 Beds 2 Baths | $128,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1975

NEWLY REMODELED HOME IN THE HEART OF PORUM LANDING! Own your home close to Lake Eufaula and drive your golf cart to shopping, food, and the marina! This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is on a large fenced lot and offers lots of possibilities whether for your primary home or your lake get-a-way! It is affordable and neat and clean! Come check it out!

For open house information, contact Karen Weldin, Eufaula Lakeshore Realty, LLC at 888-788-5945

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2126891)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQiIS_0bnMOa6n00

601 Nw Mimosa Drive, Stigler, 74462

4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This is a beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage that has safe room. The rooms are large and has a lot to offer for any family. Has brand new covered patio with lots of new landscaping. Comes with 2 large Davis style buildings. Home is partially updated with new paint and flooring ! This is breathtaking and is a must see property! It is a corner lot with circle drive. New trees and plants all over ! Call today for your showing!

For open house information, contact Colten McGill, RE/MAX Champion Land at 918-552-9100

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2130966)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Stigler News Beat

Stigler News Beat

Stigler, OK
40
Followers
234
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Stigler, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Lake Eufaula#Eufaula Lakeshore Realty#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy