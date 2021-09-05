Check out these Stigler homes on the market

(Stigler, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stigler will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

203 Se 9Th, Stigler, 74462 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,215 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Single family home approximately 1,215 sq. ft. 3-bedrooms, 2-bath with attached 1-car garage, brick exterior, architectural shingle roof, new carpet and tile flooring, dishwasher, gas stove, vent hood, granite counter tops, located in the city limits close to shopping and schools.

802 Ne 4Th St, Stigler, 74462 2 Beds 1 Bath | $68,500 | Single Family Residence | 916 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This cute 2/1 has a lot to offer! New roof, carport and storage building. Newer HVAC and flooring/paint. Great location!

428376 E 1140 Road, Porum, 74455 3 Beds 2 Baths | $128,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1975

NEWLY REMODELED HOME IN THE HEART OF PORUM LANDING! Own your home close to Lake Eufaula and drive your golf cart to shopping, food, and the marina! This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is on a large fenced lot and offers lots of possibilities whether for your primary home or your lake get-a-way! It is affordable and neat and clean! Come check it out!

601 Nw Mimosa Drive, Stigler, 74462 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This is a beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage that has safe room. The rooms are large and has a lot to offer for any family. Has brand new covered patio with lots of new landscaping. Comes with 2 large Davis style buildings. Home is partially updated with new paint and flooring ! This is breathtaking and is a must see property! It is a corner lot with circle drive. New trees and plants all over ! Call today for your showing!

