CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

4 things to know about Jets assistant Matt Cavanaugh

By Tyler Calvaruso
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30k74v_0bnMOWWl00

The Jets added a familiar face to their coaching staff to cap the offseason, as Robert Saleh hired Matt Cavanaugh as a senior offensive assistant.

Cavanaugh worked under Rex Ryan from 2009-12, helping New York reach consecutive AFC title games with his work as quarterbacks coach. Cavanaugh won’t have a primary role on Saleh’s coaching staff, but he brings a wealth of experience back to One Jets Drive and will aid Zach Wilson’s development as a rookie.

Here are a few things to know about Cavanaugh and a look at his past work.

Making Greg Knapp proud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJARp_0bnMOWWl00
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Cavanaugh was close with late Jets assistant Greg Knapp, who tragically died in July after being struck by a car while riding his bike in California. New York hired Knapp to mentor Wilson; Cavanaugh will now take on those responsibilities. Knapp will be on Cavanaugh’s mind as he embarks on his second stint with the Jets.

“I’m not here to replace him,” Cavanaugh said, per ESPN. “I don’t think I can replace him, but I promise I’ll try to represent him well. I’ll work hard, do the best I can and, hopefully, make him proud.”

Plenty of play calling experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1KC3_0bnMOWWl00
AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Cavanaugh’s coaching resume is littered with more than just quarterback coaching experience. Cavanaugh has served as the offensive coordinator on four different NFL coaching staffs, beginning with the Bears from 1997-98.

He ran the Ravens offense from 1999-2004 and Washington’s from 2017-18. Cavanaugh also worked as the offensive coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh, his alma mater, from 2005-08. Matt LaFleur is preparing for his first go-around as an NFL coordinator, which could make Cavanaugh a useful asset.

Recent travels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dec6u_0bnMOWWl00
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Cavanaugh has bounced around the NFL since his first stint with the Jets concluded in 2012. The veteran quarterbacks coach joined the Bears’ coaching staff from 2013-14 before leaving to work in the same capacity for Washington from 2015-16.

Cavanaugh then took over as Washington’s offensive coordinator for two years before shifting into a senior analyst role in 2019. Cavanaugh spent 2020 out of football.

Three rings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ki1v3_0bnMOWWl00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Cavanaugh’s trophy case is filled with Super Bowl rings — three, to be exact. Cavanaugh won two titles as a player with the 49ers in 1984 and the Giants in 1990, operating as the backup quarterback in both cases.

Cavanaugh then won a Super Bowl as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator in 2000. The Jets are looking to build a winning culture and his expertise in the field should only help Robert Saleh’s efforts to do so.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
66K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Afc#Espn#Super Bowl#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Matt Cavanaugh hoping to make departed Greg Knapp proud in role with Jets

Matt Cavanaugh never should have been in the position he currently finds himself in with the New York Jets. But the tragic passing of Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp in July in a bicycle accident has thrust Cavanaugh into taking over the role from his departed friend. “It was...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Texans’ Quarterback Decision

With quarterback Deshaun Watson refusing to play for the Houston Texans, head coach David Culley has named Tyrod Taylor as the team’s Week 1 starter. The move wasn’t much of a surprise. Taylor is the most veteran backup quarterback on the roster and started all three preseason games for Houston.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy