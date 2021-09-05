CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klobuchar points to Texas abortion law in discussing potential Breyer retirement

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
© Greg Nash

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) pointed to the recently enacted Texas abortion law during remarks on Sunday about Supreme Court Justice Breyer's potential retirement.

“I stick to my words. I believe, if he is seriously considering retirement -- and he has said he would do it based on not only his own health, but also the future of the court -- if this decision doesn't cry out for that, I don't know what does,” Klobuchar told CNN anchor Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

Klobuchar also noted that Democrats would not gain a Supreme Court seat with Breyer's retirement, “but at least it doesn't put it at 7-2.”

She has previously said that if Breyer decides to retire, he should do it “sooner rather than later," pointing to the current makeup of the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority.

A potential conservative majority in the Senate following the 2022 midterm election could make it difficult for President Biden to successfully confirm liberal Supreme Court justices if vacancies arise.

The Supreme Court last week refused to block a Texas law that prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat’s presence has been detected, which can be as early as six weeks after a woman becomes pregnant.

The law also rewards private citizens each time they are able to successfully sue someone who conducts the medical procedure or aids someone aiming to receive one.

Supporters for abortion rights are concerned “copy cat” laws could start popping up in other states, given the recent Supreme Court ruling.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) told Bash on Sunday that he opposes the provision in the Texas law that allows private citizens to “tattle” on others.

“So, look, for me I'm pro-life, but what I don't like to see is this idea of every citizen being able to tattle, sue an Uber driver, as you said, be deputized to enforce this abortion law to whatever they want,” Kinzinger said.

“I think, if you're going to do something on abortion, it's a debate that we should have that's open and not just opening people up to be sued for any bit part in that process.”

