From The Star's Mailbag: SPASD responds to fund misuse charge
We would like to respond to the recent summary that was included in the Friday, Aug. 29 issue of the Sun Prairie Star. Last Monday, Roger Fetterly submitted a public comment regarding his perception that the district was “misusing taxpayers’ funds”. Those comments were printed in the Sun Prairie Star as part of the board meeting summary. We would like to ask you to print our response correcting the misinformation.www.hngnews.com
