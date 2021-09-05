CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sun Prairie, WI

From The Star's Mailbag: SPASD responds to fund misuse charge

hngnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe would like to respond to the recent summary that was included in the Friday, Aug. 29 issue of the Sun Prairie Star. Last Monday, Roger Fetterly submitted a public comment regarding his perception that the district was “misusing taxpayers’ funds”. Those comments were printed in the Sun Prairie Star as part of the board meeting summary. We would like to ask you to print our response correcting the misinformation.

www.hngnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun Prairie Star#Fund 21
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Biden announces new vaccine mandates that could cover 100 million Americans

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff in a sweeping attempt to contain the latest surge of Covid-19. The new requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans -- close to two-thirds of the American workforce -- and amount to Biden's strongest push yet to require vaccines for much of the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy