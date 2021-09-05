CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

VIDEO: Coach O Hilariously Talks Sh*t To Chirping UCLA Fan On The Way Into The Rose Bowl

By Wes Langeler
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcZeE_0bnMNWUY00

Coach O… the man, the myth, the legend.

It’s hard not to love Ed Oregon, the head football coach at Louisiana State University. The passion, the fire, the love of gumbo… he’s an infectious character to say the least.

Never one to shy away from a viral moment, Coach O was getting chirped by a UCLA fan as he was walking into the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, yesterday. Just a little friendly banter, the UCLA fan told Coach O that they we’re going to beat LSU.

The response was GOLD:

“Hey, bring your ass on, in your little sissy blue shirt.”

Never change coach… never change.

It’s the Louisiana State trooper slapping the bicep that does it for me though…

Granted purple and yellow aren’t exactly the “manliest” colors on the spectrum either, but you gotta love a little friendly shit-talking from the coach. Nick Saban would 100% just ignore the guy and give us nothing to talk about.

Unfortunately for the LSU Tigers though… Coach O and company didn’t walk the walk and got beat by the Bruins, 38-27.

In the postgame presser, he said there was a number of things they needed to address to get better.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

71K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Pasadena, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Pasadena, CA
College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
California College Sports
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#American Football#Lsu Coach O#Jacquesdoucet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Related
College SportsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UCLA Trolls LSU After Coach Ed Orgeron’s Comments About Their “Sissy Blue Shirts”

Remember when LSU’s super team ran the tables of college football back in 2019?. That feels like a distant memory now. Everybody on this planet thought that the 2019 season meant the Tigers were back. The band was playing “Neck” to the student section, Odell Beckham Jr. was throwing money to players after the National Championship, and Ed Orgeron looked like he was officially the golden boy of LSU football.
SportsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

The Unwritten Rules Of Being A Cowboy

If you’re anything like me, you probably have dreams of giving it all up, moving to Idaho, working your way up from ranch hand to foreman, then opening your own ranch and retiring like John Dutton. Surrounded by nothing but natural beauty, waking with coffee and the mountains, ending the...
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy