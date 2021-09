Trippie Redd’s long-awaited collaboration with Drake finally surfaced with the arrival of “Betrayal” last week, and it’s already sparked a lot of conversation. The collaboration didn’t appear on the original release of Trippie Redd’s newest album Trip At Knight, but it was updated just a day later to include it. A song with the two rappers has long been in the works, especially as Trippie was originally set to appear on “God’s Plan,” but what really caught the attention of fans was the 6 God’s shots at Kanye West and Pusha T.