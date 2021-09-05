CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mandatory Covid vaccines for NHS workers are unnecessary ‘surveillance’, warns NHS boss

By Sophie Barnes
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Government plans to require all NHS staff to be jabbed against Covid-19 are unnecessary “surveillance”, the boss of NHS Confederation has warned. Matthew Taylor, who recently took over as chief executive at NHS Confederation, said the “overwhelming majority” of NHS staff are choosing to be vaccinated so there is “no necessity for compulsion, for surveillance of people at this stage, because the staff themselves are doing the right thing”.

