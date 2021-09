The PCSO Dodge Chargers are good patrol cars. Those engines really purr. But on Thursday, September 2nd, Deputy Pantalone heard his Charger meowing instead. A quick peek under the hood revealed why. There was a cat in there. Fortunately, the cat was uninjured. Probably not too thrilled about the ride though. This cat is someone’s furry friend. It was found wearing a collar. The patrol car was parked in the area of Lunn Road and Pipkin Road near Lakeland, so the little kitty probably lives in that area. Deputy Pantalone is taking care of the cat for now.