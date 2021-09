DALLAS — The evening before some of the most backward gun laws in America went into effect in Texas, I checked out Ladies Night at the gun range. Every Tuesday is Ladies Night at DFW Gun Range & Academy near downtown Dallas. Women can get the 20-minute gun-range-safety tutorial for free, and they only have to pay for a box of ammo instead of the usual gun-range fee. I had never been to a gun range before or even held a handgun. But a surge of pro-gun fervor here got me thinking it was about time to do my sacred duty as a Texan.