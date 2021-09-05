CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects

By Matt Howe
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 college football season is officially underway, which means it is never too early to start taking a look at the top prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft next April. Back in August, Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy and his scouting staff released their watch list for next year's game that contained over 500 prospects on it.

Georgia State247Sports

Georgia Football: Two players named among 10 best Senior Bowl prospects entering season

Outlets continue to take an early look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft, which figures to once again be stocked with Southeastern Conference stars. That's because the SEC has had more players drafted for the past 15 years, with 65 players selected in this year's draft, breaking the record set by the conference in the 2019 NFL Draft. This week, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter provided its take on the Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects to watch for the 2022 NFL Draft, and Georgia had two players make the list.
Ohio State247Sports

Ohio State's Chris Olave as Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week

No. 4 Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave came into the 2021 season with high expectations. It's only been one game so far this year, but Olave is off to a good start. The receiver began his senior season on a positive note in the Buckeyes' opening game against Minnesota last week. Olave recorded four catches on six targets in the first contest for a game-high 117 yards and two touchdowns to help the Scarlet and Gray to a 45-31 win on the road. Olave was a safety blanket for quarterback C.J. Stroud, who made his first career start and threw his first collegiate pass, catching scoring passes of 38 and 61 yards. This led to him being named the Reese's Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week.
NFL247Sports

The game within the game for Ohio State & Oregon

With both prospects destined to hear their names called early in next April’s NFL Draft, there may not be a more intriguing individual matchup taking place on Saturday in Columbus than when Chris Olave and Mykael Wright take the field across from one another. A well-decorated senior for the Buckeyes and first team all-Americanall-american,, Olave returned to Columbus to stake his claim as the best receiver in the country. Picking up where he left off a season ago, the senior from San Marcos (Calif.) recorded four receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes opening season victory against Minnesota. The key to containing Olave for the Ducks lies with sophomore starting cornerback Mykael Wright. A former first team All-Pac-12 selection a year ago, Wright will undoubtedly have his toughest individual matchup to date on Saturday.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto leads a deep class of OLBs for the 2022 NFL Draft

This year’s outside linebacker class lacks elite talent, however, it does have great depth. The top player on the board is Oklahoma Nik Bonitto who is highly regarded due to this ability to rush the passer. In terms of depth, the class does feature some great value picks on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft including Mike Rose of Iowa State and JoJo Domann of Nebraska. A small school linebacker to watch is La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis of Southern Utah who is on the smaller side but flashes elite athletic ability.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Top 15 Quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft: Carson Strong’s strong start

The first week of college football is behind us, and it’s time to look at how top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft fared. With six straight days of action, some quarterbacks shined on the national stage, while others did not. We assess all of that in the first in-season...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Quandarrius Robinson Suspended Indefinitely by Alabama Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson, who was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence, has been suspended indefinitely by the Crimson Tide. Alabama head coach made the announcement on Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference. "Q Robinson is suspended indefinitely from the team," Saban said...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has A Blunt Message For Michigan Football

With the 2021 Big Ten football season just around the corner, eyes are focused on Ann Arbor to see if Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines can turn things around this fall. That’s a tall order for a team that’s coming off a 2-4 campaign in 2020 and opinions on whether or not the program can change its current trajectory are mixed.
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Linebacker Dru Mathis Will Miss Oregon vs. Ohio State

The Ducks have started their season off with some tough injuries on the defensive side of the ball, with the most notable being starting linebacker Dru Mathis. Prior to Oregon’s matchup against the Buckeyes, Head Coach Mario Cristobal gave an update on the senior's injury. “He will be out for...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...

