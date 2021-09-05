What we learned from Orlando City’s 3-2 win over Columbus Crew

Orlando City extended its seven-game unbeaten streak with a 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday, holding second place in the Eastern Conference.

Coach Oscar Pareja became the winningest coach in Orlando City history with his 23rd win. He surpassed Jason Kreis for the record in 13 fewer games.

Here’s what else we learned from the match:

Daryl Dike returns in style

In his first start in two months, striker Daryl Dike gave the Lions a much-needed offensive jolt.

Dike’s two goal contributions highlighted different areas of the diverse toolset that sets the striker apart.

His opening goal was a rumbling affair. Dike pinballed off his former Virginia teammate Aboubacar Keita, then soft-shoed between a pair of Columbus defenders, faking left three times before finally burying his shot.

The play showcased Dike’s finesse, which can still come as a surprise when attached to his 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame.

The striker’s ensuing assist for the game-winner was a pure piece of hold-up striker play. With his back to the goal, Dike forced both of the Columbus centerbacks to sag in toward him.

Dike was positioned well to turn and strike when he received the ball, but his quick chip to Júnior Urso for the volleyed strike was a crafty decision to tee up a higher-percentage chance.

The Lions have done well this season with captain Luis Nani at the helm of the offense. If Dike continues to play with this style, they should be set for a top-two position in the conference.

Scoring still needs sharpening

Any other game in the last two months, the Lions would have been thrilled to score three goals. But despite the win, the scoreline still felt like an underperformance for Orlando City’s attack.

When a game opens up like Saturday’s match, the most certain way to win is to bury the opponent.

The Lions saw several chances to do just that against Columbus, including a point-blank missed shot from Dike in the first half and a missed one-on-one with the keeper by Tesho Akindele in the final minutes of the match.

The Lions created 13 recorded goal-scoring opportunities, nine of which came in the first half. Failing to capitalize on those early chances allowed Columbus room to climb back in for a comeback attempt.

Improving their goal-scoring ruthlessness will be key for the Lions as they approach the postseason.

Goalkeeping depth becomes key

Orlando City became the only team in the league to win a game with four different goalkeepers this season — Pedro Gallese, Brandon Austin, Mason Stajduhar and now Adam Grinwis.

Grinwis signed with the club after Austin was recalled from his loan by Tottenham in July, returning to his former club after being released by the Lions at the end of 2019.

Despite ceding two goals — including an own goal by defender Antonio Carlos — he gave a confident, physical performance.

Grinwis’ presence will be critical for the Lions after primary backup Stajduhar underwent knee surgery this weekend for an MCL injury.

With South American World Cup qualifiers taking place over the next three months, the team can expect Gallese to miss at least four more regular-season games.

Júnior Urso’s impact will be missed

Júnior Urso became an indomitable force in the midfield through the last month in the absence of fellow veterans Nani and Mauricio Pereyra.

He leads the midfield in takeaways while averaging over 51% success in duels, disrupting opposing offenses while providing his own attacking threat. Urso netted the game-winner on Saturday with a blast from outside the box, his third of the season.

After weeks of anchoring the team, the Lions will need to adjust without Urso in their next match against Atlanta. The midfielder earned his fifth yellow card.

The suspension is brief, but it will test the team’s defensive midfield depth further. Andrés Perea and Uri Rosell are returning from injuries while Sebas Méndez is still on international duty with Ecuador.

Second-year midfielder Joey DeZart is the only guaranteed available player at the position for Friday.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com .