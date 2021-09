Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean 2023 LB Drayk Bowen, a 247Sports Composite five-star, played well in a loss to Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central on Saturday. We knew Bowen was a big hitter who is strong and explosive but can also run to the ball. He is playing more offense this year and even returning kicks. He gets known for his weight room strength and being a tank, but he may be under appreciated as an athlete.