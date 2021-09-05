CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gunman in body armor leaves 4 dead inside two Florida homes, sheriff says

By Robin Webb, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
A gunman who killed four people — including a baby — was taken into custody near Lakeland, Fla., after a shootout with deputies, according to the Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to Judd, three people were found dead in one home: a man, woman and baby. The baby died cradled in the woman’s arms. An 11-year-old who survived was shot multiple times, and is recovering, according to Judd.

It began at 7:30 Saturday night when a woman called 911 to report a suspicious man.

The woman told authorities that a man came to her house and said, “God sent me here to speak with one of your daughters,” Judd said at a press conference Sunday.

About 3:30 a.m., authorities returned to the same house after getting 911 calls reporting an active shooter, and deputies arrived to find a truck on fire in front of the house — and a man wearing full body armor.

The man, who Judd said was “ready for battle” ran inside the home and deputies heard more shots.

Deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who eventually came out with his hands up.

“If he’d have given us the opportunity, we’d have shot him up alive. But he didn’t because he’s a coward,” Judd said.

The 11-year-old girl was found wounded inside the home, along with the man and woman and baby who were shot dead, he said.

A second woman was found dead in an adjacent home.

The man, who has not been identified by the sheriff’s office, said he was “a survivalist” and was on meth, Judd said.

Authorities are working to determine if there’s a connection between the alleged shooter and the victims.

