If anyone had any doubt, Leona Maguire and Mel Reid put it to rest with another phenomenal performance on Sunday to cement themselves as the dominant duo for this year’s European Solheim Team. Two wins and a tie later, the two have earned 2.5 points together for the blue and yellow through the first two days of the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club, with the final half point coming from an exciting afternoon fourball session with Americans Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho.