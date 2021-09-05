Young adults still missing in Passaic post Ida

In Passaic, the search continues for 18-year-old Nidhi Rana and 21-year-old Ayush Rana who went missing during Tropical Storm Ida.

They were last seen at the intersection of Benson and Main avenues, in a flood prone area of the city.

Officials say their red four door sedan was found against a guardrail, along s brook that spills out into the Passaic River.

The city saw upwards of 10 feet of water at the height of the storm.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora says the city will continue its search until they find answers.

First responders in Passaic made some 200 successful rescues.

Other cities along the Passaic River are also still searching for their missing residents.