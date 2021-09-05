The Times' high school football rankings: A shuffle within the top 10

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); last week; next game; last rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); defeated Bishop Amat, 47-7; vs. East St. Louis (Ill.), Friday; Sione Hala is having big season making tackles at safety; 1

2. MATER DEI (1-0); idle; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty (at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman), Friday; Domani Jackson lost for season after injury; 2

3. SERVITE (2-0); idle; at Bishop Amat, Thursday; Mason Graham has six sacks in two games; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0); defeated Sierra Canyon, 35-14 (Saturday); at JSerra, Friday; RB Jason Cortes gets MVP award at Honor Bowl; 5

5. NORCO (3-0); defeated Rancho Cucamonga, 62-28; vs. Murrieta Valley, Sep. 17; QB Kyle Crum is most underrated player; 6

6. LOS ALAMITOS (3-0); defeated Paramount, 50-0; at Clovis Buchanan, Friday; a showdown with Santa Margarita is looming in another week; 7

7. SIERRA CANYON (2-1); lost to Corona Centennial, 35-14; vs. Servite (at Pierce College), Sept. 17; Trailblazers are learning what it takes to play the big boys; 4

8. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1); defeated San Diego St. Augustine, 39-10; vs. Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic (at St. John Bosco), Saturday; Jaxon Potter has made 111 passes without an interception; 8

9. SAN CLEMENTE (3-0); defeated Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, 13-6; vs. Corona del Mar, Friday; linebacker Cole Robertson is making tackles; 9

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); defeated Edison, 23-21; at Damien, Friday; New OL coach Chris Ward is making an impact; 11

11. MISSION VIEJO (2-1); defeated Long Beach Poly, 41-14; at Bishop Alemany, Sept. 17; tough nonleague schedule is paying off for Diablos; 13

12. WARREN (3-0); defeated El Cajon Grossmont, 40-7; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; coach Kevin Pearson has this team rolling; 23

13. CHAMINADE (2-1); lost to San Diego Cathedral, 50-17; vs. Crespi, Friday; 10

14. GARDENA SERRA (1-2); lost to American Fork (Utah), 59-27 (Saturday); at Warren, Friday; it’s the battle of top quarterbacks on Friday; 12

15. ALEMANY (0-2); idle; at Oaks Christian, Friday; time for the Warriors to show what they have after facing two top opponents; 15

16. VISTA MURRIETA (2-1); defeated Tesoro, 48-21; vs. Upland, Friday; RBs Gavin Galzote and Matthew Caldera both averaging more than 100 yards rushing; 16

17. INGLEWOOD (3-0); defeated Compton, 52-0; vs. St. Francis (at El Camino College), Friday; speed is causing opponents big problems; 18

18. BISHOP AMAT (1-1); lost to St. John Bosco, 47-7; vs. Servite, Thursday; Lancers are preparing for Mission League with strong nonleague schedule; 21

19. LOYOLA (2-1); defeated Culver City, 62-21; vs. Cathedral, Friday; five touchdowns by RB Taj Owens in Culver City win; 22

20. EDISON (1-2); lost to Orange Lutheran, 23-21; at Palos Verdes, Friday; Chargers are improving each week; 20

21. VALENCIA (1-0); defeated SO Notre Dame, 49-20; at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; QB Tyler Voss started with huge game passing and running; NR

22. AYALA (3-0); defeated Diamond Ranch, 42-7; vs. Los Osos, Friday; RB CJ Sento has 294 yards rushing in three games; 25

23. SAUGUS (3-0); defeated Camarillo, 10-7; at Simi Valley, Friday; junior LB Jacob Viger has 24 tackles in three games; 24

24. ETIWANDA (3-0); defeated Rancho Verde, 44-0; vs. Great Oak, Friday; beware of linebacker Luke Toki; NR

25. DAMIEN (1-1); defeated St. Francis, 42-17; vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday; QB Dylan Gutierrez passed for two TDs, ran for two TDs; NR

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .