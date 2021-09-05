CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The Times' high school football rankings: A shuffle within the top 10

By Eric Sondheimer
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spq9U_0bnMLJKl00

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); last week; next game; last rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); defeated Bishop Amat, 47-7; vs. East St. Louis (Ill.), Friday; Sione Hala is having big season making tackles at safety; 1

2. MATER DEI (1-0); idle; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty (at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman), Friday; Domani Jackson lost for season after injury; 2

3. SERVITE (2-0); idle; at Bishop Amat, Thursday; Mason Graham has six sacks in two games; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0); defeated Sierra Canyon, 35-14 (Saturday); at JSerra, Friday; RB Jason Cortes gets MVP award at Honor Bowl; 5

5. NORCO (3-0); defeated Rancho Cucamonga, 62-28; vs. Murrieta Valley, Sep. 17; QB Kyle Crum is most underrated player; 6

6. LOS ALAMITOS (3-0); defeated Paramount, 50-0; at Clovis Buchanan, Friday; a showdown with Santa Margarita is looming in another week; 7

7. SIERRA CANYON (2-1); lost to Corona Centennial, 35-14; vs. Servite (at Pierce College), Sept. 17; Trailblazers are learning what it takes to play the big boys; 4

8. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1); defeated San Diego St. Augustine, 39-10; vs. Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic (at St. John Bosco), Saturday; Jaxon Potter has made 111 passes without an interception; 8

9. SAN CLEMENTE (3-0); defeated Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, 13-6; vs. Corona del Mar, Friday; linebacker Cole Robertson is making tackles; 9

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); defeated Edison, 23-21; at Damien, Friday; New OL coach Chris Ward is making an impact; 11

11. MISSION VIEJO (2-1); defeated Long Beach Poly, 41-14; at Bishop Alemany, Sept. 17; tough nonleague schedule is paying off for Diablos; 13

12. WARREN (3-0); defeated El Cajon Grossmont, 40-7; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; coach Kevin Pearson has this team rolling; 23

13. CHAMINADE (2-1); lost to San Diego Cathedral, 50-17; vs. Crespi, Friday; 10

14. GARDENA SERRA (1-2); lost to American Fork (Utah), 59-27 (Saturday); at Warren, Friday; it’s the battle of top quarterbacks on Friday; 12

15. ALEMANY (0-2); idle; at Oaks Christian, Friday; time for the Warriors to show what they have after facing two top opponents; 15

16. VISTA MURRIETA (2-1); defeated Tesoro, 48-21; vs. Upland, Friday; RBs Gavin Galzote and Matthew Caldera both averaging more than 100 yards rushing; 16

17. INGLEWOOD (3-0); defeated Compton, 52-0; vs. St. Francis (at El Camino College), Friday; speed is causing opponents big problems; 18

18. BISHOP AMAT (1-1); lost to St. John Bosco, 47-7; vs. Servite, Thursday; Lancers are preparing for Mission League with strong nonleague schedule; 21

19. LOYOLA (2-1); defeated Culver City, 62-21; vs. Cathedral, Friday; five touchdowns by RB Taj Owens in Culver City win; 22

20. EDISON (1-2); lost to Orange Lutheran, 23-21; at Palos Verdes, Friday; Chargers are improving each week; 20

21. VALENCIA (1-0); defeated SO Notre Dame, 49-20; at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; QB Tyler Voss started with huge game passing and running; NR

22. AYALA (3-0); defeated Diamond Ranch, 42-7; vs. Los Osos, Friday; RB CJ Sento has 294 yards rushing in three games; 25

23. SAUGUS (3-0); defeated Camarillo, 10-7; at Simi Valley, Friday; junior LB Jacob Viger has 24 tackles in three games; 24

24. ETIWANDA (3-0); defeated Rancho Verde, 44-0; vs. Great Oak, Friday; beware of linebacker Luke Toki; NR

25. DAMIEN (1-1); defeated St. Francis, 42-17; vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday; QB Dylan Gutierrez passed for two TDs, ran for two TDs; NR

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
44K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norco, CA
City
Camarillo, CA
Local
California Education
Los Angeles, CA
Football
City
Saugus, CA
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Rk#Servite#Mvp#Los Alamitos#Paramount#Santa Margarita#Servite#Pierce College Rrb#Santa Margarita#Nolan Catholic#Orange Lutheran#Ol#Diablos#El Cajon Grossmont#Chaminade#San Diego Cathedral#Crespi#American Fork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy