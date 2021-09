"How was your day?" "Fine." "Do you like your teachers?" "Yes." Get past unsatisfying answers by asking better questions. You feel like you’re running around with your head cut off, right? As if you can’t squeeze one more thing into your day or you’ll explode? But then, once your kids are asleep in bed ... oh, the guilt! You stand in the bedroom doorway, promising to be better, do better for your kids. First, ditch the guilt. You are far too hard on yourself and you’re a good parent for even standing there in the doorway self reflecting!