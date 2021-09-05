CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Pemberwick residents feel 'abandoned' by town, left to pick up the pieces

By News 12 Staff
News 12
Some in the Pemberwick section of Greenwich told News 12 how they feel abandoned by the town as people are still picking up the pieces days after Ida flooded their homes.

News 12 Connecticut's Shosh Bedrosian spoke with residents as they showed her what's left behind in their town.

The American Red Cross was also on sight Sunday handing out kits to residents to assist with the cleanup.

First Selectman Fred Camillo surveyed the area, spoke with residents and said officials will be looking into flood zones, like the park, as well as getting short- and long-term assistance for the devastated residents.

Camillo told News 12 they plan on having dumpsters for residents to dump their items into by Tuesday.

