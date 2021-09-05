CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No vaccine, back of the line you go

Since the pandemic is now exceeding the numbers we had before the vaccine, we need a plan to handle the large numbers in our hospitals. All patients should be triaged as usual, but those who have refused the vaccine should be placed at the bottom of the list. If they don’t believe there is a virus or think it is not serious, they should be sent home. They can go on the internet to their favorite conspiracy sites and follow their directions for a safe life. If they believe that God will take care of them, send them home to pray for divine intervention. With this belief they will never need to see a doctor again or take any medications and definitely don’t need hospitals!

CDC Modifies Definition Of ‘Vaccine’ – Should We Be Skeptical?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site made some notable changes to the vaccine definition. To be more precise, the definition changed from “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease” to “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection to a specific disease.”
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Miami Hospital Nurse Posts Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jackson Health System employee is on administrative leave following disturbing posts on social media that appear to mock a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 has decided not to share the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos have been cropped to show only the captions: The first read, “My night was going great then boom!” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) The other read, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby” and is followed up with “#gastroschisis.” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) Gastroschisis is a birth defect...
9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
The Free Press - TFP

CDC Doing ‘Exploratory Work’ To Decide Whether To Study If COVID Vaccines Are Causing ‘Menstrual Irregularities’

Anxieties over whether the COVID-19 vaccines impact fertility have discouraged some U.S. women from obtaining the vaccines, though the CDC has not found evidence that coronavirus vaccines cause fertility problems. In late July, CDC spokeswoman Martha Sharan told the Daily Caller News Foundation that “several studies” on the vaccines’ effects...
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
Georgia pastor embraces ‘faith over fear’ after COVID battle

DUBLIN, Ga. (BP) – After an intense battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia for multiple weeks, Georgia pastor Samuel Rogers rejoices that he has “seen the goodness and kindness of God like I never have before.”. Rogers is the lead pastor at Cross Point Community Church in Dublin, Ga., and first...
COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Another person has died from COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. The death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 106. The county also reported 67 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Over the Labor Day weekend, the county saw 6 additional COVID deaths. 7 News...

