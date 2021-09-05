Govt' helped save promoters – and the arts
The arts are vital to America, and many culture groups were hit hard during the pandemic, according to Brookings Institution, which reported the sector lost $150 billion in revenue and 2.7 million jobs. Fortunately, Washington saw that helping such organizations was needed to revive the country, recognizing that the arts matter not only as a key part of the economy, but to help people appreciate and better understand the world.www.mcdonoughvoice.com
Comments / 0