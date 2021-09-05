CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Govt' helped save promoters – and the arts

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arts are vital to America, and many culture groups were hit hard during the pandemic, according to Brookings Institution, which reported the sector lost $150 billion in revenue and 2.7 million jobs. Fortunately, Washington saw that helping such organizations was needed to revive the country, recognizing that the arts matter not only as a key part of the economy, but to help people appreciate and better understand the world.

