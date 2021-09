DEMING – State health officials on Wednesday addressed one positive trend in New Mexico during the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The United States has seen an increase in hospitalizations among children during a summer wave driven by the highly contagious delta variant. COVID-19 hospitalizations for children up to age 4 have increased 10 percent, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while unvaccinated adolescents who contract the disease end up in the hospital 10 times more often as those who are vaccinated.