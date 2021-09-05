Stardew Valley Creator Still Unsure About Future Updates, Says He's Currently Focused On The "Next Game"

Stardew Valley, an indie farming game was released back in 2016 and since then has gained millions of downloads across platforms. This highly popular game has an iOS and Android version as well. The game is praised for its relaxing and enjoyable role-playing experience as you grow your farms and go on many adventures. Now the game’s developer, Erik Barone (aka ConcernedApe) definitely has something planned to make a new mobile game and it would probably be a hit among players of Stardew Valley. While he hasn’t said much about it, recently during the inaugural Stardew Valley Cup, he has hinted towards an upcoming title and confirmed a crucial detail about that new game.