Stardew Valley Creator Still Unsure About Future Updates, Says He's Currently Focused On The "Next Game"

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stardew Valley creator has once again stated how he's not sure about future updates for the popular farming sim. During a Twitch livestream for the first-ever Stardew Valley Cup, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone mentioned how he was currently focused on his "next game". As it's taking priority, there's no saying there'll be another update for Stardew in the future.

