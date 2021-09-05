Miguel Ángel Silvestre: all his series to watch in streaming in addition to La Casa de Papel
One of the most anticipated moments for fans of the Spanish series was to see the incorporation of Miguel Angel Silvestre on the fifth season from The Money Heist. In this new installment, the actor plays René, an ex-boyfriend of Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) With whom she used to steal prior to the robbery of the National Mint and Stamp Factory. If you have been wanting to see more series in which the actor appears and that are available on platforms of streaming, here we present six options.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0