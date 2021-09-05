Miguel Ángel Silvestre: all his series to watch in streaming in addition to La Casa de Papel

The premiere of the first part of the final season from The Money Heist it has its fans revolutionized. And they have reason to be: this fifth installment is even more explosive than the previous ones. With the tension and the adrenalin as protagonists, the fiction of Alex Pina for Netflix It was thought of as one of the great premieres of the year for the streaming platform. To continue catching the public, this time they joined new characters and those who had previously made themselves known were given greater depth.