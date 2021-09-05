CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Miguel Ángel Silvestre: all his series to watch in streaming in addition to La Casa de Papel

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most anticipated moments for fans of the Spanish series was to see the incorporation of Miguel Angel Silvestre on the fifth season from The Money Heist. In this new installment, the actor plays René, an ex-boyfriend of Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) With whom she used to steal prior to the robbery of the National Mint and Stamp Factory. If you have been wanting to see more series in which the actor appears and that are available on platforms of streaming, here we present six options.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bae Doona
Person
Tuppence Middleton
Person
Miguel Ángel Silvestre
Person
Wagner Moura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Casa De Papel#Netflix Series#Miguel Angel#Hbo Max#Spanish#Sky Red Available#Hbo Max#Colombian#Matrix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

‘La Casa de Papel’: a company gives its workers a day off to watch the fifth season

This Friday, September 3, 2021, the first part of the fifth and final season of ‘La Casa de Papel’. Since it was released in 2017 it has become a great international phenomenon, to the point that for months it was the most “marathoned” series on Netflix. Well, such is the desire to see the outcome of the robbery of the Bank of Spain that a company has created the “Netflix & Chill Day” and has given all its workers a day off.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Watch Dogs Legion joins the heist and announces collaboration with La Casa de Papel

After Watch Dogs Legion swept home and announced a collaboration with Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft is now looking outside of its own company to partner with Netflix on a crossover with the Spanish series of the moment. La Casa de Papel will return on September 3 with the first so many episodes of the fifth season, which will mark the end of the fiction. It will not be until December 2021 when we see the outcome. The craziest heists now come to the futuristic and dystopian video game developed by the company’s Toronto studios.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why the members of La Casa de Papel wear red overalls

The wait is over. From this Friday the episodes of the first volume of the fifth season of The Money Heist. The Spanish series reached Netflix with the first five episodes of what will be the last installment of the show. Since 2017, it is one of the most viewed productions in the platform’s catalog, which managed to impose its wardrobe and there is practically no one who does not recognize it.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Najwa Nimri: similarities between his character from La Casa de Papel and from Vis a Vis

The premiere of the first volume of the fifth season from The Money Heist generated a stir on social media. The fiction, created by Alex Pina and directed by Jesus Colmenar, has been installed as one of the favorites of users since its arrival at the streaming giant and is currently among the more views from Netflix worldwide. One of the great strengths of the series are its characters so solid, engaging and friendly in a context in which it seems not worth it.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

La Casa de Papel 5: the secondary character that could be key in the story

After an extensive and arduous wait for the fans, this Friday, September 3, the fifth and final season of The Money Heist. With five episodes, this first part of the series will focus on the 100 hours that robbers have been at the Bank of Spain. And, then, on December 3 there will be another five chapters that will definitively close the story of The Professor and his band.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how Álvaro Morte prepares for the premiere of La Casa de Papel 5

The fans count the days with the fingers of their hands and little by little the counter is reaching zero, since this Friday, September 3, the first episodes of the final season of The Money Heist on the streaming service Netflix. In the meantime, Alvaro Death Share how you go through the moments leading up to the expected launch.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“In robberies, love multiplies”: one by one, all the couples of La Casa de Papel

It’s finally available! Volume 1 of the fifth season from The Money Heist already reached Netflix and his followers began to formulate theories about what will happen next with the second part, which will premiere the December 3. But beyond the robberies, the explosions and the perfect plans, there is something that the series does not leave out: the romance. Such (Úrsula Corberó) makes it very clear in the first episode: “In robberies, love multiplies”. That’s why here we tell you all couples that were formed in the five installments of the series.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Who is Belén Cuesta, the actress who plays Manila in La Casa de Papel

The premiere of the first part of the final season from The Money Heist it has its fans revolutionized. And they have reason to be: this fifth installment is even more explosive than the previous ones. With the tension and the adrenalin as protagonists, the fiction of Alex Pina for Netflix It was thought of as one of the great premieres of the year for the streaming platform. To continue catching the public, this time they joined new characters and those who had previously made themselves known were given greater depth.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The bizarre salaries of the cast of La Casa de Papel

In just a few hours, Netflix will add the fifth and final season of The Money Heist. After almost a year of waiting, fans will finally know the fate of Spain’s most feared robbers. At the end of the fourth edition they are seen, all of them, surrounded by the Civil Guard while The Professor is caught by Inspector Sierra.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

La Casa de Papel effect: a woman robbed a business with Dalí’s red overalls and mask

Netflix has just added a fifth of The Money Heist to your catalog. In this edition, which is the first volume of the last season, the band is still confined to the Bank of Spain while The Professor has to get rid of the hands of Inspector Sierra. Of course, there is something that does not fail: the group of robbers once again wore their red overalls and their Dalí mask.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Madness for La Casa de Papel: a company decrees a day off to see the premiere of the series

It is a fact! It has not been released yet and The Money Heist is already causing a sensation around the world. Since it was known that the fifth season would be the last, the fans went crazy, especially when Netflix confirmed that this edition would be divided into two parts. Tomorrow, September 3, the first opens with five episodes, while the remaining five will be available only on December 3.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

When will the second part of La Casa de Papel 5 be released and what will it be about?

Friday, September 3 will remain in the memory of the fans of The Money Heist, since from that day on they can enjoy the first episodes of the final season on the streaming service Netflix. As we know, the story did not end, so we still have a volume 2 of chapters that will mark the end of one of the most successful series in recent years. Look when it will be!
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

La Casa de Papel 5: a new theory indicates that there will be another dead

After a long wait, this Friday the fifth and final season of The Money Heist. The edition, which is divided into two parts, begins this September 3 with five episodes, and then continues on December 3 with the final five. But, the first edition is closer than ever and the fans are already freaking out.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Is 'Money Heist' ('La Casa de Papel') Based on a True Story?

SPOILER Alert: This article contains spoilers for Parts 1 through 4 of Money Heist. The popular Spanish Netflix series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) focuses on a group of robbers led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte) as they attempt to steal from the Royal Mint of Spain (Parts 1 and 2) and the Bank of Spain (Parts 3-5).
Soccermarketresearchtelecast.com

They crossed again! Neymar again in La Casa de Papel

Since its worldwide launch in Netflix years ago, The Money Heist has collected fans around the world. It is that everyone was trapped from the first episodes with this series loaded with adrenalin and tension. Heists, plans that seem perfect, explosions and even romances were the key to getting a great reception from the public. Such is the case, that several famous they have confessed to being series fans.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

La Casa de Papel: Why did the Oslo actor leave the series so quickly?

In the last hours, The Money Heist it became the number one trend around the world. And is that the serie, now produced by Netflix, premiered this Friday the first part of its fifth and final season. The farewell to the red monkey robbers has already begun and will have its definitive end -or at least that is believed so far- the December 3. However, other characters have already left the series long ago. Here we tell you what happened to one of them.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Not only La Casa de Papel: other projects in which Jaime Lorente and María Pedraza acted

In the middle of the premiere of the fifth season of The Money Heist, Jaime Lorente, the actor who plays Denver, released the news that will be father for the first time. After having her first child in the fiction of Álex Pina, whom she named together with Stockholm as Cincinnati, this time a girl will come to real life. According to the Spanish media, it will be called Amaia and her mother is a member of the series Netflix.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Los Santos de la Mafia: release date and all the details of the return of The Sopranos

Between 1999 and 2007, one of the most important series on television was broadcast. The Sopranos redefined the way content was produced for the small screen and began what is known as the golden age, where works such as Mad Men O Breaking Bad. Almost fifteen years after the end of the fiction of HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures a movie is about to be released that will function as a prequel.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

La Casa de Papel: the reason why its creators transformed it into a war

Five days have passed since The Money Heist premiered the first part of his fifth and final season. However, such is the phenomenon that it still remains among the first trends in Netflix and continues to be a topic of conversation on social media. It is that the farewell of the red monkey robbers has already begun and will have its final end in the streaming giant on December 3. Something that users noticed was a great incorporation into fiction: war genre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy