Sad Summer Fest 2021 far from a bummer at Palladium
It’s no secret that Sad Summer Fest’s sophomore outing hasn’t exactly gone off on the smoothest voyage up to this point this summer. From rain delays to COVID-related issues, it hasn’t been all pop punk and pizza. And while it didn’t get lucky with avoiding at least a little bit of that rocky path as they rolled through Worcester on Saturday, the traveling emo bacchanalia still went off with a bang during its second visit to the Palladium’s outdoor venue, powered by a clear sky, and a crowd that was just too legit to quit.www.telegram.com
Comments / 0