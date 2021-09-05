CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sad Summer Fest 2021 far from a bummer at Palladium

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that Sad Summer Fest’s sophomore outing hasn’t exactly gone off on the smoothest voyage up to this point this summer. From rain delays to COVID-related issues, it hasn’t been all pop punk and pizza. And while it didn’t get lucky with avoiding at least a little bit of that rocky path as they rolled through Worcester on Saturday, the traveling emo bacchanalia still went off with a bang during its second visit to the Palladium’s outdoor venue, powered by a clear sky, and a crowd that was just too legit to quit.

Rochester, NYrochesterfirst.com

ROC Summer Soul Music Fest celebrates 25 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival is happening today and tomorrow, August 27 and 28, at Frontier Field in Rochester. This is the 25th year of the historic festival. “It’s a beautiful day out today looking from the Hyatt here in beautiful Rochester overlooking the river...
Webster, MAtelegram.com

Five Things to Do: Annie Brobst plays CountryFest, and more ...

The North Shore's Country Queen Annie Brobst is the headliner at the fourth annual Local CountryFest Sept. 11 at Indian Ranch. The popular event gives several of the best local country acts their chance to prove that country is alive and thriving here in the Northeast. The lineup also includes Tim Buono, Houston Bernard Band, April Cushman, Scarlett Drive, Tom Revane and Johnny Bongo, and Russell James. (RD)
Springfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Stone Soul Festival returns to Blunt Park (photos)

SPRINGFIELD — The Stone Soul Festival kicked off its three-day run on Friday at Blunt Park. The annual event began in 1989 as a community reunion picnic aimed at gathering together the Mason Square community. It has grown to become New England’s largest African American Festival. The festival includes a...
Olympia, WAOlympian

LoveOly Summer Fest wraps up -- at least for now

The Olympia Downtown Alliance’s LoveOly Summer Fest — an eight-week festival of music, art and activities for kids — wraps up on Saturday, Aug. 28, with a performance by counterculture icon Jonathan Richman. It wraps up for this year, that is. Originally intended to welcome the community back downtown when...
Lincoln, NEDaily Nebraskan

COLUMN: Transitioning from hot girl bummer to healing girl harvest

I am sitting here in the wee small hours of the morning on Sept. 1, slightly inebriated and coated in regret and grief for what I thought would be the hottest of hot girl summers. While it isn’t officially autumn yet, the unofficial season of shaking it to the tune of “WAP” is over, and honestly, I think I want a redo.
Musictelegram.com

Listen Up: Ghosts of Jupiter look back to see ahead on 'Keepers of the Newborn Green'

As a matter of policy, I try not to spend too much time comparing the bands I review to other, more famous musical acts. It's usually a disingenuous enterprise to say So And So is the lovechild of Fiona Apple and Lou Reed, or something like that. At best it's lazy and trite. Which brings us to “Keepers of the Newborn Green,” by Boston's Ghosts of Jupiter, and the maddening fact that one does have to take a look back into musical history to get a grasp on this band: A little “Piper at the Gates of Dawn”-era Pink Floyd, a little Jethro Tull, but maybe less than you'd expect from a band that features a flute prominently. A little Beatles, maybe. Some Phish-style jam-band vibes, maybe some of Spyro Gyra's better work. It's not that Ghosts of Jupiter is aping any of these acts, no, but rather that the sounds of the past, of '60s psychedelia through contemporary jam-bands, haunt this album.
Boston, MATime Out Global

40 Boston slang words and expressions you should know

Bostonians truly have a way with words—and you might not understand them all. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you in our fair city, or are simply here for a short visit, you could always use a crash course in our local vernacular. From our colorful descriptors to the nicknames we’ve bestowed unto our neighborhoods, there’s so much more to speaking Boston slang than dropping the occasional “R.” So as you ask for directions to the best things to do in Boston or rub elbows with locals at our best bars, keep an ear out for these expressions and you might actually know what we’re all saying.
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

Historic Corner Lunch Diner sold to owner of former Boston deli

The Corner Lunch Diner on the corner of Lamartine and Lafayette Streets in Worcester will have a new owner, after it was sold for $250,000 to Joshua Plahm, the former owner of Boston-based Joshua’s Deli, according to the Worcester Registry of Deeds and a post on the deli’s Facebook page.
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Maine brewmaster Dylan Webber dies at age 31, leaving legacy of innovation

The death of Dylan Webber, a brewmaster and co-owner of Definitive Brewing Co. in Portland and Kittery, brought an outpouring of accolades and remembrances from his colleagues and friends. Webber died unexpectedly last week at age 31. “We are deeply saddened to share the news that our co-founder, creative mastermind...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Only In Massachusetts

11 Underrated Places In Massachusetts That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of

While many of us are natives of the Bay State, it doesn’t mean we know of every single place and attraction here. Sometimes we may discover a place we hadn’t even heard of before. Massachusetts is full of hidden gems and underrated places that have remained undiscovered even by lifelong residents. Here are 11 hidden […] The post 11 Underrated Places In Massachusetts That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
Abington, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

9/11 20 years later: Abington widow says road race honoring husband will be the last

ABINGTON, Mass. — Abington’s Christie Coombs says this year marks a milestone for many, but for her family, it’s just another year without her husband Jeff. “I’ll still be waking up without Jeff there…and Jeff will still be missing out on my kids’ lives and my grandkids’ lives… and his own of course,” Coombs told Boston 25 News reporter Nicole Oliverio during the August 6 Zip Trip in Abington.
Vermont StateBoston Globe

This small Vermont town named prime fall getaway by Travel + Leisure

Looking to escape the big city this fall? You don’t have to go far from Boston to find one of the best small-town getaways in the country. Manchester, Vt., about three-and-a-half hours northwest of Boston, was named one of the seven best “off the beaten trail” small towns for a fall getaway in a new list published by Travel + Leisure..
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

Puerto Rican restaurant in Worcester closes

La Casa Del Mofongo, a Puerto Rican restaurant on the corner of Main Street and May Street in Worcester, announced in a Facebook post it was closing on Aug. 7, after reopening in June from a prolonged closure. The storefront at 898 Main Street is now vacant. Michael and Rae...
Worcester County, MAtelegram.com

Outdoors: Cooper’s hawks are looking for dinner at our bird feeders

With the advisory to take down all of our bird feeders no longer in effect, I cautiously and enthusiastically put mine back up after thoroughly disinfecting them with bleach and water. They play a very important role in helping develop my little grandchildren’s connection with and love of nature. All four of them are learning their species’ names almost as well as they know their dinosaurs.

